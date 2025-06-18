Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's IT/ITes sector flexi workforce to reach 900K by 2030: Careernet

India's IT/ITes sector flexi workforce to reach 900K by 2030: Careernet

Currently, India's IT/ITeS sector employs 3,90,000 flexi workforce, accounting for around 7 per cent of the total 5.8 million professionals in the sector, says Careernet report

IT sector, IT-software sector, artificial intelligence, software development life cycle, quality control

The Careernet's 'Rise of Flexi Staffing: Outlook for India's IT/ITeS Talent Landscape' report is based on real-time hiring data, market research, and industry trends.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With India's IT and ITeS sector embracing flexible staffing as a core workforce strategy, a report on Wednesday revealed that the gig economy, which is growing at 15 per cent annually, will touch 9 lakh professionals by 2030.

Currently, India's IT/ITeS sector employs 3,90,000 flexi workforce, accounting for around 7 per cent of the total 5.8 million professionals in the sector, talent solutions provider Careernet said in a report - "The Rise of Flexi Staffing: Outlook for India's IT/ITeS Talent Landscape".

The report projected this number to more than double to 9,00,000 by 2030, growing at a 15 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

 

The Careernet's 'Rise of Flexi Staffing: Outlook for India's IT/ITeS Talent Landscape' report is based on real-time hiring data, market research, and industry trends.

"With India being a global offshoring hub, demand for flexi workers is expected to rise in the IT/ITeS sector. India's IT/ITeS flexi staffing segment is undergoing a structural realignment in workforce planning. Amid digital acceleration and global economic shifts, flexi staffing is being adopted as a model that supports speed, specialisation, and scalability," Careernet Chief Business Officer Neelabh Shukla said.

Also Read

Premiumartificial intelligence

GenAI disrupts software ADM market, 10-15% of IT services revenue at risk

Technology, artificial intelligence, Talent management, Hiring

AI-ML hiring grows 25% in May, IT sector records 5% decline: Report

Jobs

Bengaluru tech workforce crosses 1 mn, ranks among top 12 global hubs: CBRE

Wipro

Wipro warns tariff hikes, immigration curbs, trade war may hit growth

PremiumIT sector, IT-software sector, artificial intelligence, software development life cycle, quality control

Evolve or perish: Agentic AI set to disrupt software testing roles

For professionals, flexi roles offer career exploration, skill-building, and better work-life balance - key priorities for the millennial and Gen Z workforce, he added.

Further, the report highlighted that Bengaluru led the country in flexi IT/ITeS hiring, accounting for 25 per cent of the workforce, followed by Hyderabad at 15 per cent.

Other major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai, each contribute approximately 10 per cent to the overall share, it stated.

Interestingly, the report found that tier II and III cities are also witnessing growth, now comprising around 20 per cent of the flexi IT/ITeS workforce.

This trend is driven by the availability of local talent and cost-effective business models, moreover, the decentralisation of talent hubs is enabling firms to expand more flexibly, without the constraints of high real estate and infrastructure costs, it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa's private industries face acute manpower shortage, says CM Sawant

Charanjot Singh Nanda, Charanjot Singh

ICAI to complete IndusInd, Gensol review in 6 months: Charanjot Singh Nanda

Moody's

India emerging as key hub for data centres, chip manufacturing: Moody's

Premiumsenior citizens, elderly

Realty firms eye senior living as rising demand reshapes home market

pharma, medicine

Pharma majors turn to acquisitions as cash stockpile hits ₹49,000 crore

Topics : IT sector India's IT sector workforce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon