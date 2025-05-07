Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indians seeking newer forms of entertainment activities in malls: CBRE

Indians seeking newer forms of entertainment activities in malls: CBRE

A CBRE-Invest India survey shows consumers shifting to active formats like VR and trampoline parks, with Gen Z favouring high streets and spending up to Rs 4,000 monthly

virtual reality

On average, over 65 per cent of respondents preferred to focus solely on entertainment experiences or combine them with food and beverages (F&B)

Aneeka Chatterjee
May 07 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Indian consumers are increasingly preferring active entertainment and newer activities such as trampoline parks, escape rooms, rock climbing, and AR/VR experiences over passive options, even as traditional amusement parks and bowling alleys remain popular. High streets and standalone experience centres are being equally favoured—especially by Gen Z—and consumers are willing to spend up to Rs 4,000 monthly, with a majority willing to spend in the range of Rs 1,000–2,000, according to a survey by real estate consultant CBRE South Asia and Invest India.
 
A relatively smaller portion prefers passive experiences such as immersive art, art fairs, museums, and theatre, the report said.
   
Ram Chandnani, managing director, advisory and transaction services, CBRE India, told Business Standard, “Across Indian cities, both high streets and shopping malls have evolved into distinct retail ecosystems. Take Bengaluru, for example—micro-markets like Indiranagar have developed into vibrant neighbourhood clusters, largely driven by F&B.”
 
“They offer a curated retail experience catering to younger consumers who value not just dining but an immersive outing—grabbing a sandwich, coffee, or enjoying a full meal while shopping. These high streets thrive on proximity to residential hubs and infrastructure, which enhances accessibility and footfall,” Chandnani added.
 
Chandnani also highlighted the growing interest from international entertainment brands, such as the US-based dining and entertainment centre Dave & Buster’s, introduced by the Malpani Group.
 
“High-quality entertainment centres are thriving in both metros and tier-II cities, with leading brands reporting similar revenue performance across these markets. This growth is fuelled by a focus on immersive experiences, as developers invest in placemaking through experiential dining, large-format stores, green zones, and community amenities. Regular events further enhance footfall and customer loyalty,” said Chandnani.
 
Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE, said, “The entertainment sector’s growth is redefining retail real estate in India. As consumers increasingly seek experiential engagement, entertainment formats—particularly family entertainment centres and children entertainment centres—are becoming critical to mall strategies. We believe the integration of experience-driven formats will be central to the next phase of retail development in India.”
 

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

