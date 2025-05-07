Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 'Indian rockets carry more than payloads': PM Modi on space exploration

'Indian rockets carry more than payloads': PM Modi on space exploration

PM Modi addressed the Global Conference on Space Exploration 2025 and stated that by 2035, India will have its own 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station'

Modi, Narendra Modi

May 7, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a video message for the Global Conference on Space Exploration. (Photo:PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian rockets carry more than payloads, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, speaking on the country's space exploration ambitions on Wednesday. Addressing the Global Conference on Space Exploration (GLEX) 2025 via video call, PM Modi recounted India's successful missions and stated that by 2035, India will have its own 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' (Indian space station).
 
“Space is not merely a destination but a declaration of curiosity, courage, and collective progress,” PM Modi said. “Indian rockets carry more than payloads—they carry the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians.”
 
He called India’s space milestones “proof that the human spirit can defy gravity".
   
PM Modi recounted major missions including Chandrayaan-1’s discovery of water on the Moon, Chandrayaan-2’s high-resolution lunar imaging, and Chandrayaan-3’s achievements at the Moon’s South Pole.
 
“In 2014, India became the first country to reach Mars in its maiden attempt,” he said. “We developed cryogenic engines in record time, launched 100 satellites in a single mission, and deployed over 400 satellites for 34 countries.”

Also Read

Don Pettit

Space made me feel decades younger, says 70-year-old NASA astronaut

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

India leading most cost-effective, successful space programme in world: PM

ISRO, NVS 02, Satellite Launch

IN-SPACe invites private companies to develop satellite-bus platforms

Dr V Narayanan, V Narayanan

Isro takes lead role of 'International Charter Space and Major Disasters'

ISRO

India to add 100-150 satellites to enhance safety, security in 3 yrs: Isro

 

India's satellite docking is a major breakthrough: PM Modi

 
PM Modi went on to call India's recent breakthrough in satellite docking “a major step forward in space exploration”.
 
The Prime Minister cited practical applications such as fishermen alerts, railway safety, and weather forecasting.
 
“Space technology enhances governance, improves livelihoods, and inspires generations,” he said.
 

India's space journey not about competition: PM Modi

 
The Prime Minister noted India’s role in regional collaboration through the South Asia Satellite. “The G20 Satellite Mission, introduced during India’s Presidency, will be a significant contribution to the Global South,” he said.
 
“Our space journey is not about competing with others, but about reaching greater heights together. It is about cooperation, not competition,” the PM said, adding that regional collaboration was going to be key in realising space goals.
 

Indian astronaut will leave footprints on moon by 2040: PM Modi

 
Speaking on India's future space ambitions, PM Modi said, “An Indian astronaut will soon travel to the International Space Station as part of an Isro-Nasa mission... By 2035, we aim to have our own Bharatiya Antariksha Station. By 2040, an Indian astronaut will leave footprints on the Moon.”
 
On India’s growing space economy, the Prime Minister noted the growing number of space startups. “We now have over 250 space startups. Many of our space missions are being led by women scientists,” he said.
 
“India’s space vision is rooted in our ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family,” PM Modi concluded.
 

More From This Section

IIP, index of industrial production, manufacturing, industrial production

Cabinet approves ₹60,000-cr ITI upgradation plan, 5 NSTIs to be revamped

Premiumpharma, drugs, medicine

Trump's 'Make in America' push: Indian drug cos in no rush to make US shift

PremiumIndia UK, FTA

India-UK FTA: Double contribution convention pact to help Indian IT firms

PremiumIndustry News, India-UK Free Trade, FTA, free trade agreement

India-UK FTA: From auto to textiles, India Inc hopes to reap benefits

Premiumdrugs, pharma

Schedule M rollout may face delay as MSMEs seek more time for upgrade

Topics : ISRO Narendra Modi space Satellite India space mission BS Web Reports Narendra Modi speech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon