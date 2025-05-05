Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian film industry has mixed response to Trump's 100% film import tariff

Indian film industry has mixed response to Trump's 100% film import tariff

Industry leaders say Trump's proposed film tariff may hurt US box office earnings for Indian films, especially affecting smaller producers and Telugu cinema

Photo: Pexels
Premium

US government has not clarified whether these tariffs will include content released on streaming platforms | Photo: Pexels

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian film industry has expressed mixed reactions to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 100 per cent tariff “on any or all movies coming into the country (America) that are produced in foreign lands.” Some executives believe this could cause a major financial setback to the theatrical business, while others argue that it will not substantially impact the industry.
 
Industry executives Business Standard spoke with said it was too early to draw conclusions, as the details regarding how the tariff would be imposed remain unclear. So far, the US government has not clarified whether these tariffs
Topics : Indian Cinema Indian Box Office Films

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon