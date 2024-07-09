Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian gaming industry to grow to $8.92 billion in next 5 years: Report

India's gaming sector is currently valued at around $3.1 billion, according to industry estimates

gaming industry, game

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as the Indian gaming industry is grappling with the newly implemented 28 per cent goods and service tax (GST), the sector is expected to grow to $8.92 billion in the next five years, according to a recent report.

India’s gaming sector is currently valued at around $3.1 billion, according to industry estimates.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With 442 million gamers, India is the second-largest gaming market in the world behind China. Over the last five years, the Indian gaming sector has raised a total of $2.8 billion from domestic and global investors, with the real money gaming (RMG) segment being one of the chief revenue drivers, the report by Grant Thornton Bharat and the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) said.

The RMG sector continues to account for 83-84 per cent of the revenue, with approximately 100 million online gamers daily, including 90 million paying to play.

This comes at a time when Indian RMG firms are reeling from a 28 per cent blanket tax on online gaming. Skill gaming platforms earlier paid 18 per cent GST on the platform fees, also known as Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR). The new rules, which do not make a distinction between games of skill or chance, came into effect on October 1, 2023.

“PE/VCs are seeking early mover advantages, with specialised VC funds like Lumikai and Centre Court Capital focusing on gaming, sports tech, and interactive media. Large PE funds are also investing in this space, indicating a likely increase in deal activity,” said Vishal Agarwal, Partner, Private Equity Group and Deals Tax Advisory Leader Grant Thornton Bharat.

More From This Section

Khadi

Turnover crosses Rs 1.5 trn, 1 mn jobs created in FY24: KVIC chairman

coal

19 coal mines allocated to thermal plants for fly ash disposal, says govt

Solar power, Solar PV, Adani

Rajasthan plans 30 Gw solar power by FY25-end; aims to become self-reliant

oil bidding, oil and gas auction, gas auction, gas bidding, OALP, OALP auction, OALPX

10th round of OALP bidding for oil and gas assets likely in August

white goods, ac, led, fridge, air conditioners

PLI scheme for white goods: Application window to be open for third time


“However, gaps remain, necessitating a robust, clear regulatory landscape to support growth. Investors need careful diligence and structuring to address tax risks and comply with laws when investing in Indian gaming companies,” he added.

The report called for a detailed code of conduct in the gaming industry which would define ethical standards to ensure accountability and transparency.

It said the code of conduct would tackle major risks, including cyber threats, regulatory uncertainties, and financial risks, mandating best practices to address these challenges and support the industry’s sustainability and growth.

The report further outlined a need for third-party certification to encourage self-regulation and uphold industry standards.

Also Read

gaming industry, game

India's gaming sector unique, naturally inclined to Make in India: EGF CEO

Premiumgaming industry, game

Video gaming firms seek distinction from RMG companies in letter to PMO

PremiumGAMES

In new zone: Gaming zones evolve into high-tech family entertainment spaces

Epic Games

Apple stalling launch of iOS game store in Europe, says Epic Games

Akshat Rathee, co-founder of Nodwin Gaming (left) and Michael Haenisch, chief executive officer, Freaks 4U Gaming

Nodwin Gaming to increase its ownership in Freaks 4U in Rs 271 cr deal

Topics : gaming industry GST reveunes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon