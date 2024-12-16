Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Indian IT sector to grow in mid single digit for FY25: ICRA Report

Indian IT sector to grow in mid single digit for FY25: ICRA Report

"Hiring is likely to pick up materially only by the end of H1 FY26," said the report

it sector job,talent poaching

Hiring by IT services companies had reached an all-time high in FY22 and H1 FY23

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian IT services industry is expected to clock revenue growth in the mid-single digits for financial year 2025 (FY25). According to a report by ICRA, the Indian IT services sector will log growth in the range of 4-6 per cent for FY25, slightly better than the low-single-digit growth of 3.8 per cent for FY24.
 
With demand still in the slow lane, the hiring target of the industry will also remain low. “Hiring is likely to pick up materially only by the end of H1 FY26,” said the report.
 
ICRA’s estimates align with the outlook projected by UnearthInsight, a market intelligence firm, which predicts that the industry will clock growth of 5-6 per cent for FY25. For FY25, the industry will cross the milestone of $265 billion. UnearthInsight also added that long-term growth is expected to be 7-8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) till 2030.
   
Continued slow growth in revenue will also impact the hiring patterns of the sector. “While there has been some recovery in Q2 FY25, hiring will remain low in the near term until the growth momentum picks up. The formation of the new government in the US may create some policy uncertainty in the immediate term and thus will remain a monitorable,” said the ICRA report.
 
Hiring by IT services companies had reached an all-time high in FY22 and H1 FY23, buoyed by strong demand for digital technologies and efforts to combat the surge in attrition levels. Subsequently, moderation in demand coupled with increased utilisation of excess capacity added during FY22 and FY23 exerted pressure on hiring by IT services companies through FY24 and Q1 FY25.
 
The tech industry’s total headcount is expected to touch 5.6 million, up from 5.4 million in FY24. FY25 gross hiring is expected to close at approximately 0.8 million professionals, with an average attrition rate of 12-14 per cent at the industry level. Hiring, according to UnearthInsight, has been fuelled by demand from global capability centres (GCCs).

More From This Section

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

Hong Fu kicks off Rs 1,500-cr footwear manufacturing project in Tamil Nadu

Chinese EV, EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

Delhi EV policy woes: Registrations drop in capital while other states grow

Container, Trade, Seaport. harbor

India's merchandise trade deficit widens to a record $37.8 bn in Nov

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt's infra push spurs Rs 5.3 trn capex, eyes global tech hubs

Blue jeans

Reliance shuts G-Star RAW and Replay fashion stores amid sluggish demand

 
The report stated that the 1,780 GCCs in India will close FY25 with revenue of $75 billion and an employee count of 2 million, making it the fastest-growing segment in the last three years.
 
Generative AI, the big focus of the tech world, continues to be a small revenue generator. According to the report, GenAI as a service generates around $5 million to $10 million in revenue per project, as only one-third of Fortune 2000 firms have modernised their ERP platforms, and less than 10 per cent have mature data.

Also Read

service sector, jobs, employment, IT sector

IT sector to witness 15-20% growth in job opportunities in 2025: Report

Infosys

Infosys raises FY25 revenue forecast on BFSI boost; Q2 net profit up 4.7%

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CM Majhi inaugurates operation centres of four IT companies in Bhubaneswar

PremiumFor India, leading the charge in technology adoption remains paramount. Our meticulously crafted blueprint ensures agility, allowing us to weather the storm and flourish

BS@50: From limited broadband to booming digital landscape in 5 decades

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

EPFO will migrate to new IT platform in 3 months: Labour minister

Topics : Indian IT Sector Weaving revenue growth ICRA IT firms hiring

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon