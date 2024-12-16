Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Hong Fu kicks off Rs 1,500-cr footwear manufacturing project in Tamil Nadu

Hong Fu kicks off Rs 1,500-cr footwear manufacturing project in Tamil Nadu

Hong Fu, the world's second-largest manufacturer of non-leather athletic footwear, produces approximately 200 million pairs of sports shoes annually

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

Representative Picture

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese footwear major Hong Fu Industrial Group—a supplier to Nike, Converse, Vans, UGG, Puma, Adidas, Reebok, HOKA, Under Armour, and ON (a Swiss sportswear brand)—marked its entry into Tamil Nadu on Monday with the inauguration of the Rs 1,500-crore footwear manufacturing facility project at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Panapakkam.
 
Hong Fu, the world’s second-largest manufacturer of non-leather athletic footwear, produces approximately 200 million pairs of sports shoes annually, generating $3 billion in revenue. The ceremony was presided over by Chief Minister M K Stalin.
 
The Panapakkam facility is projected to generate employment for 25,000 individuals, with 85 per cent of the workforce comprising women. This aligns with Tamil Nadu’s commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable growth. The project is expected to become operational by early January 2026.
   
“With operations across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, and other countries, India’s rapid economic development and growing global influence made it a natural choice for Hong Fu’s latest investment,” said T Y Chang, chairman of Hong Fu and a pioneer in the Taiwanese footwear industry. His son, Jacky Chang, director and chief executive officer of Hong Fu, shared his optimism for the project’s success and expressed gratitude to the Tamil Nadu and Indian governments for their unwavering support.
 
The Group’s entry into Tamil Nadu and the Indian market was facilitated by Aqeel Panaruna, joint venture partner and stakeholder in the project. Speaking on the occasion, Panaruna said, “The establishment of this facility is not just about manufacturing world-class footwear; it’s about creating job opportunities, empowering communities, and contributing to the state’s vision of inclusive development."
 
"We are proud to bring Hong Fu’s expertise to Tamil Nadu and look forward to shaping a bright future together, and we are thankful to the Chief Minister and his team, including the honourable minister for industries T R B Rajaa, for their support.”

More From This Section

Chinese EV, EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

Delhi EV policy woes: Registrations drop in capital while other states grow

Container, Trade, Seaport. harbor

India's merchandise trade deficit widens to a record $37.8 bn in Nov

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt's infra push spurs Rs 5.3 trn capex, eyes global tech hubs

Blue jeans

Reliance shuts G-Star RAW and Replay fashion stores amid sluggish demand

Narayana Murthy, Narayana, Murthy

Narayana Murthy bats for tech, cautions against 'unsupervised learning'

 
Hong Fu signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for the project: one in April 2022 for an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore, followed by the second for an additional investment of Rs 500 crore in January 2024. This brought the total investment for the Panapakkam project to Rs 1,500 crore.
 
R Selvam, executive director of the Council for Leather Exports, said, “The Panapakkam project is a great addition to the footwear manufacturing ecosystem of the country. The slew of investments coming into the footwear sector in India is a testimony to the confidence shown by brands and footwear manufacturers in the Make in India initiative and also the huge growth potential of the footwear sector.”
 
This landmark project reinforces Tamil Nadu’s position as a global manufacturing hub while highlighting the state’s dedication to job creation, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Also Read

Fog, West Bengal fog

Weather update: Rain alert issued in Tamil Nadu, dense fog in other states

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya bank expands footprint with 4 new branches in Tamil Nadu

hospitals health hospital bed

Aim to open 100 hospitals by 2025: Maxivision Super Specialty Chairman

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Tamil or Telugu? Stalin, Naidu fight for chess champ Gukesh's roots

Tamil Nadu Fire, Fire

Six killed, several injured in fire at private hospital in TN's Dindigul

Topics : Tamil Nadu Footwear manufacturers athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon