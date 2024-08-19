Indian PC market grows 7.1% to 3.39 mn shipments in Q2 CY2024: IDC

The Indian personal computer (PC) market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, shipped 3.39 million units in the second quarter (Q2) of calendar year 2024, up 7.1 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y).

Lenovo, which stood in the fourth spot in Q1, overtook Dell and Acer Group to become the second-largest PC maker in Q2, as its shipments grew in both the consumer and commercial segments by 32.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

“Vendors kickstarted the back-to-school/college campaigns, and good demand was seen in the e-tail channel as well during online sales. Vendors stocked the channel to prepare for upcoming Independence Day sales, which gave a healthy growth in consumer PC shipments,” said Bharath Shenoy, research manager, IDC India and South Asia.