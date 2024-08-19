Container traffic at ICTT Cochin decreases 7% to 73,376 TEUs in July

Container traffic at DP World-operated International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin fell 7 per cent to 73,376 TEUs in July as compared to the previous month, the company said.

The ICTT handled 79,044 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in June, the company said in a statement.

This was, however, for the third consecutive month that the container handling at the facility stood at more than 72,000 TEUs, it said.

DP World's ICTT provides mother vessel (mainline) connectivity to the Far East, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Europe/Mediterranean, and Singapore.