Container traffic at ICTT Cochin decreases 7% to 73,376 TEUs in July

Container traffic at ICTT Cochin decreases 7% to 73,376 TEUs in July

This was for the third consecutive month that the container handling at the facility stood at more than 72,000 TEUs

The ICTT handled 79,044 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in June. | Representative photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Container traffic at DP World-operated International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin fell 7 per cent to 73,376 TEUs in July as compared to the previous month, the company said.
The ICTT handled 79,044 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in June, the company said in a statement.
This was, however, for the third consecutive month that the container handling at the facility stood at more than 72,000 TEUs, it said.
DP World's ICTT provides mother vessel (mainline) connectivity to the Far East, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Europe/Mediterranean, and Singapore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

