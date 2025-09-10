Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / High costs, weak infrastructure slow India's green steel transition: EY

High costs, weak infrastructure slow India's green steel transition: EY

EY India notes green hydrogen steel production costs remain nearly double conventional methods but could halve by 2030, though high costs and weak infrastructure slow adoption

steel, steel industry

Alongside high costs, limited infrastructure is a major hurdle.

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Green hydrogen production for steelmaking in India currently costs nearly double that of conventional methods, but costs are projected to halve by 2030 as economies of scale and technological advancements take effect, according to EY India.
 
“While India is committed to transitioning to green steel, several interrelated challenges slow its pace compared to global peers. High costs — especially green hydrogen priced at around $4–5 per kilogram — make low-carbon methods economically less viable without subsidies or carbon pricing,” the accounting and consultancy firm said in a report.
 
Infrastructure gaps hinder adoption 
Alongside high costs, limited infrastructure is a major hurdle. Insufficient hydrogen storage and distribution networks, weak scrap collection systems and scarce natural gas pipelines are constraining scalable alternative routes, the report added.
   
It noted that on the low-carbon steelmaking front, the National Green Hydrogen Mission and other incentives are accelerating hydrogen-based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI), Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) adoption, biochar use, and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies.

Also Read

office space

Green-certified office spaces surge 65% in top 7 cities since 2019: Report

office, employees, workers, service industry

Green office inventory to touch 700 msf in next two to three years

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Reduce import dependency, focus on green construction, modular infra: Goyal

real estate

Mandate 15-20% green space allocation for infra projects: CII-GBC report

Under Sunjay's leadership, Sona Comstar evolved into a global auto-tech powerhouse. The Gurugram-based company currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with over 6,300 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, with its revenues touc

Sunjay Kapur estate dispute: Delhi HC asks Priya Kapur to submit asset list

 
Part of India’s steel decarbonisation roadmap 
These technologies form part of the steel decarbonisation roadmap that outlines a phased approach to cutting emissions while safeguarding energy security and industrial competitiveness, within India’s larger goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the steel sector by 2070.
 
The report also highlighted a major challenge in market pressures and mindset inertia. Firms often hesitate to adopt costlier unfamiliar technologies and are usually nudged by external forces such as the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and internal policy support like the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
 
Experts see partial substitution as near-term step 
Experts believe partial substitution of coal or fossil fuels with green hydrogen in existing furnaces can cut carbon dioxide emissions by 20–30 per cent in the near term, without requiring a complete infrastructure overhaul.

More From This Section

goods and services tax, GST

CBIC chief to meet industry bodies on implementation of GST reforms

Aerospace, satellites, space

From petri dish to payload: India's next Big Bang in future deeptechpremium

Manjari Singhal, chief growth and business officer, Cleartrip

Cleartrip grows 3-4 times faster than travel industry, plans new verticals

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Karisma's children move Delhi High Court over Sunjay Kapur's will

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage

Indian FMCG firms, including Dabur, ITC, monitoring developments in Nepal

Topics : Green Infrastructure steel Steel Industry hydrogen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon