Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Western suburbs lead Mumbai's Rs 1.31 trn redevelopment boom: Knight Frank

Western suburbs lead Mumbai's Rs 1.31 trn redevelopment boom: Knight Frank

Knight Frank India says society redevelopment projects across Mumbai will unlock 44,277 new homes by 2030, with western suburbs accounting for nearly three-quarters of supply

realty sector, real estate, housing

Redevelopment projects typically take 8–11 years from initiation to final handover

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ongoing society redevelopment projects across the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MCGM) region are expected to add 44,277 new homes as free-sale components worth Rs 1.31 trillion by 2030, according to Knight Frank India.
 
Since 2020, 910 housing societies have signed development agreements (DA), unlocking nearly 326.8 acres (1.32 million sq m) of potential land under floor-space index (FSI) norms and average unit sizes. The free-sale component of these projects is estimated to generate Rs 7,830 crore in stamp duty revenue for the state and Rs 6,525 crore in GST collections.

Western suburbs drive majority of supply

The western suburbs, stretching from Bandra to Borivali, will see the largest supply, with 32,354 new homes or 73 per cent of the total. South Mumbai will add only 416 units, while 234 societies in the central suburbs will push the suburban share to almost 96 per cent.
   
Borivali, Andheri, and Bandra have emerged as the top three hotspots, contributing more than 139 acres of redevelopment activity. Central and South Mumbai together recorded only 43 agreements, constrained by fragmented ownership, legacy tenancies and higher entry costs.

Smaller plots dominate agreements

The report highlighted that more than 80 per cent of agreements since 2020 were for plots below 0.49 acres, underscoring the challenges of land aggregation in a dense city. Of the total, 754 societies with such small plot areas have signed redevelopment deals.

Also Read

Mumbai real estate, Mumbai housing

Mumbai redevelopment boom to unlock 44,000 new homes worth ₹1.3 lakh cr

Brigade Hotels

Brigade Group inks pact for Rs 2,500 cr residential project in Bengaluru

real estate, luxury homes

Realty India's #1 investment at 63%, premium home demand doubles post Covid

realty sector, real estate

₹10 lakh crore stuck in stalled housing projects, warns investment advisor

(From left) Ramesh Nair, CEO & MD, Mindspace Business Parks Reit and Preeti Chheda, CFO, Mindspace Business Parks Reit

India is the number one office market in the world: Mindspace Reitpremium

 
Redevelopment projects typically take 8–11 years from initiation to final handover. Societies that began their process in 2020 are now entering construction or early delivery phases. The long timelines expose projects to multiple market cycles, interest rate shifts and policy changes.

Caution on overheating segment

Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, cautioned, “The segment today appears overheated and is fast reaching a point of inflection. Rising prices have fuelled commitments that stretch well beyond sustainable limits, while society members’ expectations have grown disproportionately. At this juncture, it is imperative for both societies and developers to leave adequate headroom in their arrangements and to structure finances prudently.”
 
While viability has improved under Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 and other supportive frameworks, consensus building, title clarity and civic permissions remain hurdles.

Guidelines on area allocation

Gulam Zia, senior executive director – research, advisory, infrastructure and valuation, Knight Frank India, said that in markets priced below Rs 40,000 per sq ft, developers should not allocate more than 30–35 per cent of the total area to societies. The share may rise to 35–40 per cent where prices are Rs 40,000–60,000 per sq ft, and up to 50 per cent where prices exceed Rs 75,000 per sq ft.
 
“Beyond these thresholds, cash flows lose flexibility and projects become vulnerable. Both societies and developers must therefore plan with adequate buffers so that if the cycle tilts downward, there remains enough room for redressal and completion,” Zia said.

More From This Section

A traveler puts a tag on their luggage.

Pilgrimage sees 20% jump in high-value bookings as devotees upgrade stays

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Tea planters seek action against low-quality imports amid declining prices

steel, steel industry

High costs, weak infrastructure slow India's green steel transition: EY

goods and services tax, GST

CBIC chief to meet industry bodies on implementation of GST reforms

Aerospace, satellites, space

From petri dish to payload: India's next Big Bang in future deeptechpremium

Topics : Real Estate Mumbai Station redevelopment housing project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon