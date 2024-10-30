Indian smartphone market value surges 12% in Q3 CY2024: Counterpoint

India’s smartphone volume grew by three per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the third quarter (Q3) of calendar year 2024, while its value surged by 12 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching a record high for a single quarter, according to a report by research firm Counterpoint.
The value growth was driven by a premiumisation trend, while the volume increase stemmed from an earlier start to the festival season compared to last year.
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) proactively stocked channels, ensuring that retailers were prepared for a surge in festive sales. However, the report noted that festive sales commenced at a slower pace than last year.
During the quarter, 5G smartphones reached their highest-ever share of 81 per cent in total shipments, rising to 93 per cent in the Rs 10,000-15,000 ($120-240) segment.
“The market is increasingly shifting toward value growth, fuelled by premiumisation, supported by aggressive equated monthly instalment (EMI) offers and trade-ins,” said Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint.
Samsung, prioritising its flagship Galaxy S series and enhancing its value-driven portfolio, led the market by value with a 23 per cent share. The brand is integrating Galaxy AI features into its mid-range and affordable premium A series models, encouraging consumers to upgrade to higher price segments.
Apple followed closely with a 22 per cent value share, expanding into smaller cities. Strong shipments of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 ahead of the festive season boosted Apple's performance.
“During Q3 2024, multiple sales events were hosted by both OEMs and channels, including offline campaigns that helped clear existing inventory. This allowed OEMs to restock channels with new launches ahead of the festive season,” said research analyst Shubham Singh.
Vivo maintained healthy inventory levels throughout the year, helping it reclaim the top spot in the Indian smartphone market by volume with 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
Xiaomi secured second position with a three per cent Y-o-Y growth, maintaining a balanced focus across both online and offline channels. Oppo, with a 41 per cent Y-o-Y growth, emerged as the fastest-growing brand among the top five.
Meanwhile, newcomer Nothing recorded an impressive 510 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q3 shipments, becoming the fastest-growing brand for the third consecutive quarter and entering the top 10 for the first time.
Indian smartphone maker Motorola saw an 87 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the quarter, driven by the success of budget-friendly models emphasising colour, material, and finish (CMF), rising demand from smaller cities, and an expanding market footprint.