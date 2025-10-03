Friday, October 03, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPA appoints Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel as new President

IPA appoints Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel as new President

Sharvil Patel takes over as President of IPA from Samir Mehta, with Glenn Saldanha appointed Vice President, as the industry navigates reforms and global challenges

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) on Friday announced that Zydus Lifesciences managing director Sharvil Patel has taken over as President of the organisation, succeeding Torrent Group chairman Samir Mehta.
 
The IPA represents 23 leading national pharmaceutical companies, accounting for more than 85 per cent of private sector investment in pharmaceutical research and development and over 80 per cent of India’s drug and pharmaceutical exports.
 
Patel also serves as chairman of the board of Zydus Wellness, the consumer healthcare subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences. He holds a specialisation in chemical and pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Sunderland, along with a doctorate from the same university.
   
As part of the leadership reshuffle, Patel will be joined by Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director of Glenmark, who has been appointed Vice President.
 
The IPA said the transition comes at a pivotal moment for the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

“Recent GST reforms have set the stage for a more affordable and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem. At the same time, India continues to strengthen its position as a hub for specialty medicines, biosimilars and cutting-edge therapies,” the statement said.
 
The industry also faces challenges, including a 100 per cent tariff on exports of branded and patented drugs to the United States (US). However, generics—accounting for nearly 78 per cent of India’s total pharma exports to the US—are not covered by the tariffs.
 
“With the new leadership team, we will continue to build on recent reforms and breakthroughs with a focus on innovation, patient access and the highest standards of quality in healthcare,” said Sudarshan Jain, IPA secretary general.
 
The new IPA leadership aims to strengthen India’s contribution to global healthcare innovation.
 

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Pharma sector Pharmaceutical

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

