Companies flouting ID requirement rise in FY25: Excellence Enablers survey

Companies flouting ID requirement rise in FY25: Excellence Enablers survey

Excellence Enablers survey finds 16 Nifty 100 companies flouting independent director rules in FY25, with PSUs and PSBs dominating non-compliance cases

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

The number of companies failing to meet the minimum requirement of independent directors on their boards rose to 16 in the financial year 2025, up from 11 in FY24, according to a corporate governance survey by Excellence Enablers.
 
At the end of FY25, 16 companies among the Nifty 100 firms were non-compliant, including 11 public sector units (PSUs) and three public sector banks (PSBs). Notably, five PSUs did not have a single independent director on their boards. In comparison, FY24 saw 11 non-compliant companies, comprising eight PSUs and two PSBs.
 
As of March 31, 2025, eight companies had no woman independent directors, while 39 companies featured two or more.
   
The Companies Act, 2013 mandates that at least one-third of directors on a listed company’s board should be independent. In addition, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations stipulate that if a listed company lacks a regular non-executive chairperson, at least half the board must be independent directors.
 
The sixth edition of the survey also emphasised the importance of separating the roles of board chairperson and managing director or chief executive officer (MD/CEO). However, 37 companies continued to combine these roles. The report criticised this, stating: “It is unfortunate that this separation has been made non-mandatory,” warning that combining the roles contradicts a fundamental principle of corporate governance.

On a positive note, the survey recorded improvements in director attendance and the number of board meetings held annually, with most companies exceeding the minimum requirement of four meetings.
 
It also identified persistent risks over the past four fiscal years, including lack of succession planning, absence of business continuity plans, inadequate human resource and talent management, geopolitical risks, human rights concerns, diversity and inclusion challenges, business ethics and integrity issues, fraud, intellectual property rights (IPR) concerns, and deficits in research and development.
 
Cybersecurity remains a key concern. In FY24, 14 companies reported data breaches or related incidents, though only five disclosed details. In FY25, eight companies reported such incidents, with seven providing details of the breaches.
 

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

