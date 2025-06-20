Friday, June 20, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IPO-bound Kalpataru sells properties worth Rs 2,727 cr in Apr-Dec FY25

IPO-bound Kalpataru sells properties worth Rs 2,727 cr in Apr-Dec FY25

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 387 to Rs 414 per share for its Rs 1,590 crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for public subscription on June 24 and conclude on June 26

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Mumbai-based Kalpataru focuses on the development of residential, commercial, retail and integrated township projects | Image Credit: X/@kpilofficial

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate developer Kalpataru Ltd, which will launch Rs 1,590-crore IPO next week, sold properties worth Rs 2,727.24 crore during April-December of the last fiscal on strong demand for housing and commercial assets.

The company sold properties worth Rs 3,201.98 crore in 2023-24, according to its updated red herring prospectus (RHP) filed with Sebi. The latest document has updates till the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal only.

Mumbai-based Kalpataru focuses on the development of residential, commercial, retail and integrated township projects. It is also into the redevelopment of societies.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 387 to Rs 414 per share for its Rs 1,590 crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for public subscription on June 24 and conclude on June 26.

 

The bidding for anchor investors will open on June 23.

Also Read

Parag M Munot, Kalpataru

Real estate giant Kalpataru eyes deleveraging amid ₹1,590 cr IPO

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Kalpataru Projects shares jump 7% on securing ₹3,789 crore worth new orders

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Kalpataru Projects shares up on orders worth Rs 621-cr; pops 16% in 1 month

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Kalpataru,

Kalpataru denies ties to fraudulent group misusing name after ED statement

fraud

ED attaches ₹6.17 crore properties linked to Kalpataru Group companies

The company's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,590 crore with no offer for sale (OFS) component. It proposes to utilise funds for the payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at around Rs 8,500 crore, brokerage houses said.

Kalpataru Ltd Managing Director Parag M Munot expressed confidence that the company's IPO would be successful despite global conflicts and economic uncertainties.

He noted that India's growth story is intact, driving demand across sectors, including real estate.

Munot said the company has a huge portfolio of nearly 50 million square feet, which includes 25 million square feet of ongoing projects, 16 million square feet of forthcoming, and nearly 8 million square feet of projects at the planning stage.

Kalpataru is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in Maharashtra. Since its inception, the company has completed 75 projects, comprising 16 million square feet.

While a majority of the company's projects are located in the MMR and Pune (Maharashtra), it also has projects in Hyderabad (Telangana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

Kalpataru Group was established in 1969 by Mofatraj P Munot. The group has a multi-national presence and has operations in EPC contracting for power transmission and distribution, oil and gas, railways, civil infrastructure projects, warehousing and logistics, and facility management.

Further, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd is listed on the NSE and BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cinema hall. theatre

Lights, camera, crisis? Hindi films struggle despite 27% box office jump

Iphone, mobile making, phone

Foxconn eyes iPhone enclosure manufacturing in Tamil Nadu

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Govt plans ₹5,000 cr boost for rare earths amid China export curbs

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's 'make in India' strikes emotional chord with the consumers

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

Cooperative taxi platform aims to offer fair pricing and social security

Topics : Kalpataru IPOs IPO market Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon