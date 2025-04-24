Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
60% tourists cancel Kashmir travel plans after Pahalgam terror attack

Around 30% tourists say they may consider a trip to Kashmir in three years time: Report

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Tourism in Kashmir sees a fresh setback following the Pahalgam terror attack, with operators reporting mass cancellations. A survey conducted by LocalCircles reveals that six out of 10 travellers who had planned trips to Kashmir between May and December 2025 are now cancelling their bookings.
 
The attack has already led to the cancellation or rescheduling of approximately 15,000 flight tickets to Srinagar, according to domestic airlines. Industry stakeholders fear the repercussions could extend well beyond the current season, particularly affecting the upcoming Amarnath Yatra scheduled for June.
 

Travellers cancel Kashmir travel plans

 
The survey, which received over 21,000 responses from across 361 districts, highlights how deeply the attack has shaken public confidence. Out of the 6,807 respondents who had travel plans to Kashmir, 62 per cent said they were cancelling their bookings, while only 38 per cent said they still intended to go ahead with their trips.
   

Long-term travel plans to Kashmir remain uncertain

 
When asked about their longer-term travel plans, only 29 per cent of respondents said they were most definitely planning to visit Kashmir within the next three years. Another 33 per cent said their decision would depend on how the government handles the safety situation in the region. Meanwhile, 21 per cent categorically ruled out visiting Kashmir, citing ongoing safety concerns.
 

Tour operators turn to govt for intervention

 
Tour operators are now pinning their hopes on government intervention, hoping for enhanced security measures and reassurance campaigns that could revive tourist confidence. Both central and state governments are working to catch the perpetrators, but public perception may take longer to rebuild.

One tour operator said, “Tourism thrives on trust—and right now, that trust needs to be rebuilt from the ground up.”
 

Govt's response to Pahalgam attack

The terror attack took place in Pahalgam on April 22, leaving at least 26 dead, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
 
In response, the central government announced punitive measures against Pakistan, including the reduction of diplomatic staff, closer of the Attari-Wagah border, visa suspension for Pakistanis, and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

