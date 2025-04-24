Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt waives upfront fee, offers rebates to boost underground coal mining

The push for underground coal mining aligns with the country's drive for sustainable coal production

These reforms address the challenges of high capital investment and longer gestation period. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

In a bid to speed up the operationalisation of underground coal blocks, the government on Thursday announced new incentives like waiving off of the upfront payment.

"In a decisive step towards revitalising India's coal sector, the Ministry of Coal has introduced a series of transformative policy measures aimed at promoting underground coal mining," an official statement said. 

These reforms address the challenges of high capital investment and longer gestation period.

"The floor percentage of revenue share for underground coal mines has been reduced from four per cent to two per cent. This targeted reduction offers substantial fiscal relief and enhances the financial viability of underground projects," the statement said.

 

The mandatory upfront payment requirement for underground mining ventures has been completely waived. This measure removes a financial barrier, encouraging broader participation from the private sector and facilitating faster project implementation.

These incentives are further complemented by an existing 50 per cent rebate on performance security for underground coal blocks, collectively lowering the entry threshold and facilitating smoother project implementation.

Underground coal mining is more environment-friendly, as it causes significantly less surface disruption compared to opencast mining. These policy measures are expected to encourage the adoption of advanced technologiessuch as continuous miners, longwall systems, remote sensing tools, and AI-based safety mechanismswhich will boost productivity while ensuring ecological balance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

coal mining coal industry Coal

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

