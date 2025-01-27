Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Women occupy 19% of C-suite roles in India; gender bias persists: Study

Women occupy 19% of C-suite roles in India; gender bias persists: Study

One of the primary obstacles hindering women's progress to leadership positions is the challenge of work-life integration,, revealed a study conducted by Avtar, a workplace culture consulting firm

Women in workplace

Image: Shutterrstock

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite ongoing efforts by Indian corporations and regulatory bodies to improve gender diversity, women continue to hold just 19 per cent of C-suite roles in India, according to a study conducted by Avtar, a workplace culture consulting firm. This figure remains significantly lower than the global average of 30 per cent, underscoring the urgent need for targeted initiatives to bridge this gap.  
 
One of the primary obstacles hindering women’s progress to leadership positions is the challenge of work-life integration, cited by approximately 60 per cent of respondents in the study. For this to change, companies would need to focus on creating an environment that supports women's long-term career growth, adds the study cited in The Times of India report.  
   
“Our research reveals that multiple factors continue to limit the advancement of women to the C-suite. Given the systemic barriers that affect women in India more acutely, an effective approach to bridge the gender gap is through targeted diversity-driven executive searches. These searches offer customised and comprehensive strategies to ensure an equitable recruitment and advancement process,” Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of the Avtar Group, told TOI.  
 
Attrition rates at senior leadership levels present an additional concern. During the pandemic, these rates rose sharply from 4 per cent in 2019 to 10 per cent in 2020, primarily due to its disproportionate impact on women’s careers. Although slight improvements were noted in 2023 (down to 9 per cent) and 2024 (further declining to 8 per cent), the figures remain above pre-pandemic levels, indicating ongoing challenges in retaining women in leadership roles.  
 
Gender bias at workplace 

Also Read

Working Women, Employee

India's gender equality advancing; social norms, safety concerns remain: UN

Algeria's Khelif (Red) and Italy's Carini (Blue) after thier match at 2024 Paris Olympics

Imene Khelif boxing row: Hormones not linked to performance - Dutee Chand

Algeria's Khelif (Red) and Italy's Carini (Blue) after thier match at 2024 Paris Olympics

Olympics: Women's boxing sparks gender row as Khelif knocks out Carini

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

JPC Members suggest 572 amendments to Waqf draft legislation bill

microfinance

CreditAccess Grameen tanks 18%, hits 34-month low on weak Q3 results

 
Gender bias in hiring and promotion also continues to impede progress, with 44 per cent of respondents identifying this issue. Many believe that data-driven approaches and the use of artificial intelligence could help minimise bias, thereby fostering more equitable opportunities for women in leadership positions.  
 
Another significant hurdle is the shortage of qualified female candidates for leadership roles, highlighted by 41 per cent of respondents. This issue is closely linked to challenges such as organisational culture, work-life balance, and persistent gender bias, all of which must be addressed to achieve meaningful progress in gender diversity at the top.  
 
The study calls for comprehensive organisational reforms to build a supportive culture, enhance opportunities, and ensure the representation of women in leadership roles across India.

More From This Section

hotel

Hospitality sector awaits infrastructure status, seeks GST relief in Budget

Premiumgreen hydrogen

Global majors to power Tamil Nadu's Rs 42K crore green hydrogen hub

PremiumPLI scheme in the works to boost localisation of key telecom gear

PLI scheme in the works to boost localisation of key telecom gear

Premiumcoal sector

Govt may hike cess levied on coal production to boost pension corpus

PremiumElectricity, Energy

Energy transition fund in crude oil sector unlikely to make return

Topics : gender diversity women workplace gender gap corporate leadership work-life balance workplace diversity Attrition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon