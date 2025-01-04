Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Jewellery show IIJS to generate Rs 30k-35k cr business: GJEPC chief

Jewellery show IIJS to generate Rs 30k-35k cr business: GJEPC chief

Speaking at the first day of IIJS Signature, he said the council is hopeful that all its 2025-26 Budget expectations will be met, including the demand for budgetary allocation for consumer education

Gold, Gold jewellery

The show will have 3,400 stalls and over 1,700 exhibitors, along with international buyers from some 60 countries. | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature will be able to generate business worth Rs 30,000-35,000 crore this year, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Vipul Shah said on Saturday.

Speaking at the first day of IIJS Signature, he said the council is hopeful that all its 2025-26 Budget expectations will be met, including the demand for budgetary allocation for consumer education, among others.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister for Tourism and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mangal Prasad Lodha, along with Shah and other industry stalwarts, inaugurated one of the world's largest gem and jewellery B2B show IIJS Signature 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre here.

 

The same show will also be hosted at another venue Bombay Exhibition Centre, Nesco Grounds in the western Goregaon Suburb from Sunday.

The show will have 3,400 stalls and over 1,700 exhibitors, along with international buyers from some 60 countries.

Also Read

Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer at Taneira

Titan's Taneira looks to expand market share with focus on metro cities

Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan's jewellery division at Zoya's Kolkata store launch

Titan's Zoya plans 20 luxury jewellery stores in the next 3 to 4 years

jewellery, Gold jewellery

Uttar Pradesh government aims to sparkle in gems and jewellery sector

PremiumWeddings have always been important in our country. But they are getting bigger and glitzier.

4.8 mn weddings boost business for jewellery, apparel, auto, and hotels

Giva

Jewellery brand Giva's revenue rises 66% in FY24, to Rs 273.6 crore

"Normally, we expect business from this IIJS Signature Show to the tune of around Rs 30,000-35,000 crore... because a lot of jewellers and retailers carry huge amounts of inventories... We are pretty confident that they will achieve this kind of revenues," Shah said.

Terming IIJS Signature 2025 as a "trendsetter" for 2025, he said this year the Council has come up with new innovative ideas and a particular theme that has been given to all retailers.

He said the council recently held a pre-Budget meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the government's decision to reduce the duty fee on gold and silver among others in the last Budget would bring a boom in the retail business in the next couple of years.

"We are seeing more than 3,000 retail stores coming up in the next two years. We are seeing a lot of FDI coming into the gem and jewellery sector reflecting confidence in the industry," Shah added.

More From This Section

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

Manufacturing sector sees decline in productivity, says ASUSE survey

PremiumElectronics

Meity targets $500 bn electronics production by 2030 with detailed strategy

PremiumThe idea is not new. State-run Petronet LNG, India's biggest LNG importer, has harboured plans of using the fuel in the transport sector for the past six years. But lack of government incentives and resistance from small transporters meant that thoug

Petronet LNG: Street may await clarity over possible policy changes

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

13 states, UTs among 'achievers' in DPIIT's logistics performance index

trade, containers, trade deal

Govt makes stakeholder consultation mandatory while formulating FTP

Topics : jewellery GJEPC jewellery trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon