Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Titan's Zoya plans 20 luxury jewellery stores in the next 3 to 4 years

Titan's Zoya plans 20 luxury jewellery stores in the next 3 to 4 years

Launched about 15 years ago, much of Zoya's expansion outside Mumbai and Delhi has occurred in the last three to four years. Around Covid-19 in 2020, it forayed into Bengaluru

Zoya, the luxury jewellery brand from Titan,

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zoya, the luxury jewellery brand from Titan, is eyeing 20 stores in the next three to four years.
 
Launched about 15 years ago, much of Zoya’s expansion outside Mumbai and Delhi has occurred in the last three to four years. Around Covid-19 in 2020, it forayed into Bengaluru.
 
“So it’s only in three years that we have gone beyond the top three cities,” Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer, jewellery division, Titan, said on the sidelines of a Zoya boutique launch in Kolkata, marking the brand’s entry into East India.
 
Chawla sees relevance for the luxury brand in the top 10 cities and expects it to remain that way unless some cities emerge from a high-net-worth individual (HNI) perspective. “It’s not that we want to keep adding lots of stores. We may add two or three stores in a year,” he said, adding that there may be scope for more, but it would depend on the luxury destinations that emerge.
 
 
As Zoya expands, internal goals for revenue are being set. “This year, we are hoping to close at Rs 400 crore. In four years from now, we would be at Rs 800-900 crore,” Chawla said.
 
Zoya has 12 exclusive boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad, and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Chandigarh.

More From This Section

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

NCLAT appoints NBCC as consultant to complete Supertech's housing projects

Gold, jewellery

PC Jeweller board approves issuing 51.7 mn shares to lenders to settle debt

TransUnion CIBIL

TransUnion CIBIL CEO Rajesh Kumar quits; Bhavesh Jain elevated as successor

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra, ServiceNow collaborate to offer Gen AI management solutions

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI adds to record samurai loan boom with $197 million debt facility

 
On market trends, he said the premiumisation of the Indian consumer economy was clearly visible and attributed it to multiple factors. “Part of it is K-shaped recovery. Part of it is to do with customers who have money and were wanting to make the most of today. Also, the per capita income has crossed $2,200, though widely dispersed,” Chawla noted.
 
In the next four years, Chawla expects the HNI segment to double.
 
India is witnessing weak consumption demand. However, Chawla said that in jewellery, the slowdown is not so evident. “The middle class in urban markets is seeing some degree of slowdown. But we are not seeing it in jewellery because we are not catering to a large extent to that segment,” he said.
 

Also Read

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stocks to Watch, Dec 2: HUL, Raymond, SBI, Cipla Titan, Adani Group shares

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

RIL, Tata Motors, Titan: Over 50% Nifty stocks trade below 200-DMA

Titan

Titan Q2 results: Net profit down 23% at Rs 704 cr, sales up 25.8%

DELL, DELL logo

Dell laptops named TRA's 2024 Most Desired Brand, iPhone & Titan follow

Samvat

Hit or Miss: How did top Samvat 2080 brokerage recommendations fare

Topics : Titan LUXURY jewellery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon