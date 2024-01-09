JSW Steel's crude steel output grows 12% to 6.87 MT in October-December

From its India operations, the company produced 6.63 MT of steel in October-December, up 9 per cent over 6.06 MT in the year-ago period.

JSW Steel on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated crude steel production to 6.87 million tonnes (MT) in October-December period of ongoing fiscal.

Its consolidated crude steel production was at 6.14 MT in the same period last financial year, according to a statement.

From its India operations, the company produced 6.63 MT of steel in October-December, up 9 per cent over 6.06 MT in the year-ago period.

In India, the capacity utilisation level stood at 94 per cent in the third quarter.

JSW Steel USA - Ohio produced 0.24 MT steel, up three-fold from 0.8 MT produced in October-December 2022-23.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 23 billion JSW Group.