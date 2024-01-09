Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JSW Steel's crude steel output grows 12% to 6.87 MT in October-December

Its consolidated crude steel production was at 6.14 MT in the same period last financial year, according to a statement

Conserving cash is the mantra: Firms put capex plans on hold amid Covid-19

From its India operations, the company produced 6.63 MT of steel in October-December, up 9 per cent over 6.06 MT in the year-ago period.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Steel on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated crude steel production to 6.87 million tonnes (MT) in October-December period of ongoing fiscal.
Its consolidated crude steel production was at 6.14 MT in the same period last financial year, according to a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
From its India operations, the company produced 6.63 MT of steel in October-December, up 9 per cent over 6.06 MT in the year-ago period.
In India, the capacity utilisation level stood at 94 per cent in the third quarter.
JSW Steel USA - Ohio produced 0.24 MT steel, up three-fold from 0.8 MT produced in October-December 2022-23.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 23 billion JSW Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

ONGC to start oil production from $5bn deep-water project this month

JSW Steel's production grows 12% to 2.32 million tonnes in October

JSW Energy scales fresh high on report PE investors eyeing stake in unit

Steel industry hopes Budget will focus on infra, fair trade measures

Steel industry hopes Budget will focus on infra, fair trade measures

PE investment in Indian real estate down 26% in Apr-Dec 23: Report

Commerce ministry sets up task force to resolve trade issues for exporters

Non-compete clause for IT freshers in India unenforceable: Experts

Topics : JSW steel crude steel Crude steel output

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon