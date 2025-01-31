Business Standard

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 4% in Dec 2024, shows govt data

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 4% in Dec 2024, shows govt data

On a monthly basis, the growth rate in the production of these sectors was lower than the 4.4 per cent expansion recorded in November 2024

manufacturing

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4 per cent in December 2024, as against 5.1 per cent growth registered a year ago, according to official data released on Friday.

On a monthly basis, the growth rate in the production of these sectors was lower than the 4.4 per cent expansion recorded in November 2024.

In December, production of natural gas output recorded a negative growth.

The production growth of coal, refinery products, fertiliser, and steel moderated to 5.3 per cent, 2.8 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 5.1 per cent, respectively, against 10.8 per cent, 4.1 per cent, 5.9 per cent and 8.3 per cent in December last year.

 

However, cement and electricity output rose to 4 per cent and 5.1 per cent in the month under review.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.2 per cent during April-December this fiscal. It was 8.3 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

