J Kumar Infra up 3% on Rs 298-cr work order from Pune Municipal Corporation

The rise in J Kumar Infra share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 297.83 crore from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

J Kumar Infraprojects share price: Construction and infrastructure development company J Kumar Infraprojects Limited (JKIL) rose up to 2.93 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 760.15 per share. 

However, at 10:15 AM, J Kumar Infra shares were off highs and were trading 0.95 per cent higher at Rs 745.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent lower at 81,766.99 levels.

The rise in J Kumar Infra share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 297.83 crore from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
 

In an exchange filing, J Kumar Infra said, “We are pleased to inform you that the company is in receipt of work order for the project: Development of Mula river from Wakad bypass to Sangvi bridge (stretch 1,2,3) from  Pune Municipal Corporation for the total contract cost amounting to Rs 297.83 cr (excluding GST and Royalty).”

Under the terms of the order, J Kumar Infra will be responsible for the development of Mula river from Wakad bypass to Sangvi bridge (stretch 1,2,3) in Pune. 

The order is expected to be completed in 36 months, the company said.

Founded in 1980 by Jagdishkumar M Gupta, J Kumar Infra is a  construction company focusing on infrastructure projects. With a diverse range of services including transportation engineering, irrigation, civil construction, and piling work, JKIL has established itself as a key player in the industry. 

The company has successfully undertaken numerous notable projects, such as the Delhi Metro Rail Project, Mumbai Metro Line 7, and the Worli Shivdi Link Flyover, showcasing its capability to handle complex infrastructure developments.

Additionally, J Kumar Infra boasts a strong track record of delivering high-quality projects on time, and it stands out as one of the few construction firms in India capable of managing large-scale complex projects without needing joint ventures. JKIL's expertise extends to building both underground and elevated metros, irrigation initiatives, and tunnelling, among others.

The market capitalisation of J Kumar Infra is Rs 5,641.24 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 

The 52-week range of J Kumar Infra share is Rs 394.05-935.50.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

