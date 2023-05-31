Key infrastructure sector growth slows down to 6-month low of 3.5% in April

The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a six-month low of 3.5 per cent in April 2023 due to a decline in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity.

The core sector growth was 9.5 per cent in April 2022 while in March 2023 the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 3.6 per cent. The growth rate in April 2023 is the lowest since October 2022 when the sectors expanded by 0.7 per cent.

Coal production growth declined to 9 per cent in April this year, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

Fertiliser production soared by 23.5 per cent, steel by 12.1 per cent and cement output by 11.6 per cent in April, the data showed.

Also Read Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23 Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: Shares to be allotted today; learn how to check Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad Cess on public sector coal production set to rise to fund pension corpus India's import of discounted Russian crude hits all-time high in May ONDC limits discounts to Rs 100 per order in new incentive scheme Tatas create war chest of over Rs 7,600 crore for electronics business India plans to link prices of domestic lithium with London Metal Exchange Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt