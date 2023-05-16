close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

VIL still needs additional liquidity to survive, says Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group owns 32.29% stake in VIL while Aditya Birla group owns 18.07% stake in VIL after the government picked up 33% stake in the loss-making company

BS Reporter Mumbai
Vodafone

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While pegging the value of its stake in Vodafone Idea (VIL) at zero, London-based Vodafone Group said the Indian company still needs additional liquidity to survive.
In its results for March quarter, Vodafone PLC said in February, VIL issued shares to the Government of India equivalent to Rs 16,100 crore (€1.8 billion), representing the net present value of interest accrued on both deferred spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues, per the relief package announced in September 2021 by the government.

"VIL remains in need of additional liquidity support from its lenders and intends to raise additional funding. There are significant uncertainties in relation to VIL’s ability to make payments in relation to any remaining liabilities covered by the mechanism and no further cash payments are considered probable from the Vodafone Group as at 31 March 31, 2023," it said in a statement.
Vodafone Group owns 32.29 per cent stake in VIL while Aditya Birla group owns 18.07 per cent stake in VIL after the government picked up 33 per cent stake in the loss-making company. On Indus Towers, Vodafone group said VIL’s ability to satisfy certain payment obligations under its Master Services Agreements with Indus Towers is uncertain and depends on a number of factors including its ability to raise additional funding. Under the terms of the Indus and Bharti Infratel merger in November 2020, a security package was agreed for the benefit of the newly created merged entity, Indus Towers, which could be invoked in the event that VIL was unable to make MSA payments. 

The security package included a cash prepayment of Rs 2,400 crore (€279 million) by VIL to Indus Towers in respect of its undisputed payment obligations, due under the MSAs after the merger closing. The prepayment was fully utilised during the year to 31 March 2022.
The UK company said a primary pledge over 190.7 million shares owned by Vodafone Group in Indus Towers having a value of Rs 4,700 crore (€544 million) as at March 2021. These pledged shares were sold by the Group in the year ended 31 March 2022 and the Group invested Rs 3,370 crore (€393 million) of the proceeds by subscribing to newly issued VIL equity, which VIL immediately used to partially settle outstanding MSA obligations to Indus Towers resulting in an equivalent partial release of the primary pledge.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call

Vodafone Idea hits lowest level since September 2021, down 6% in firm mkt

In search of funding, Vodafone Idea dials KKR and Temasek Holdings

2023 will be decisive for Vodafone Idea, fundraising critical: CLSA

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

LIC Housing Finance Q4 result: PAT up 5% to Rs 1,180 cr, dividend declared

Go First: Aircraft lessor moves Delhi HC to take back its leased plane

HDFC Life declares highest ever bonus of Rs 3,660 cr on participating plans

With growing user base, ONDC can start a price-war in ecomm market: Report


On February 14 2023, a similar transaction was undertaken with Ra 440 crore (€49 million) remaining from the sale of the primary pledge shares, fully releasing the pledge.

Vodafone Idea

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Vodafone Idea telecom services

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

VIL still needs additional liquidity to survive, says Vodafone Group

Vodafone
3 min read
Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

LIC Housing Finance Q4 result: PAT up 5% to Rs 1,180 cr, dividend declared

LIC housing finance, LICHFL
2 min read

Go First: Aircraft lessor moves Delhi HC to take back its leased plane

Go First
2 min read

HDFC Life declares highest ever bonus of Rs 3,660 cr on participating plans

HDFC Life
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

Bank of Baroda
2 min read

Go First backs emergency arbitration in dispute with Pratt & Whitney

Go First
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon