Minister of state for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday met with top laptop, tablets and personal computer makers and assured them that the government will come up with an import licensing procedure that will be 'simple and easy' to comply with.“The government will make sure that there is no major paperwork. There will be a stipulated time, within which the entire process (of getting the import licence) will be completed. However, only time will tell how it will eventually work out,” a person aware of the developments told Business Standard.The companies have urged the government to prepare a draft licensing framework and consult the industry before finalising it, the person cited above said. More such meetings are expected to happen over the next few months.Meanwhile, laptop sales among offline retailers and e-commerce platforms shot up during the weekend by as much as 20 per cent, Business Standard has learnt.The meeting took place days after the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) deferred the implementation of a mandatory licensing regime for import of these products by giving a transition period to companies till 31 October.In a surprise move, the DGFT on August 3 put restrictions on imports of laptops, tablets, personal computers and other similar data processing units citing “security risks” to the citizens and said that sourcing of such items will be allowed only from “trusted partners” through a licensing regime. The rationale behind the decision was also to provide comfort to the investors and shield them from excessive imports of such electronic items, especially from China.A transition period was thereafter announced a day later, following criticism and concerns raised by the industry.During the meeting, discussions also took place on the IT hardware production linked incentives (PLI) 2.0 scheme, which is expected to aid in boosting domestic manufacturing. As many as 44 electronic companies have already applied for incentives under the scheme and two applications – one from HP – have been approved.“The extension has given a window of two to three months to discuss the licensing mandate and will allow the government to assess what the response is like for the PLI as well. If they feel that most of the companies are on board for the PLI, they will most likely extend the deadline,” said another person aware of the discussions.“Concerns were also raised about the process of obtaining a licence, what is the turn-around time, etc. There were also concerns about the import quota and whether they will put a cap on the quantity of devices that can be imported,” he added.Meanwhile, offline retailers and e-commerce platforms reportedly saw their laptop sales skyrocket over the weekend.“This weekend, we saw a 20 per cent uptick in laptop sales compared to the previous weekend,” Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales, told Business Standard.Retailers have recorded abnormal sales amid an already increasing demand for personal computers.“This is the back-to-college time, the period of highest laptop sales during the year. So, we usually see a spurt in laptop purchases,” Gupta said, adding, “This (increased sales) could, however, be an aberration as customers might have thought that imports will be restricted.”Regardless, PC sales during the upcoming festival season are expected to remain unhindered by the import restrictions.“We are expecting a 15 per cent growth during the Diwali sales period compared to the previous year… We do not see any supply disruption as brands are expected to take proper corrective actions,” Gupta said.Analysts at market research firm Counterpoint project PC shipments to go up by at least 9-10 per cent, fuelled by festive purchases and a pick-up in enterprise demand.“Festival season month normally accounts for 20 per cent of the sales for consumer electronics and is a very crucial period for OEMs,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research.