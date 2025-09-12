Low-income groups to drive branded sugar demand growth by 2030: ISMA

India’s overall sugar consumption is projected to grow at a modest rate of 1.5-2 per cent annually from the 2024-25 sugar season to the 2029-30 season. However, people in the low-income categories are likely to show higher growth in branded refined sugar consumption compared to those in the high and medium-income groups, a recent study by the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has found.
The sugar season runs from October to September.
The demand growth in the low-income category is expected to be driven mainly by packaged branded sugar as well as gur and khandsari, which also carry cultural preference, the study said.
The ISMA study classified high-income groups as households with an average annual per capita income of $15,000 or more. It said around 30 million households fall in this category. Low-income groups are those with an average annual per capita income of $1,000 or less, comprising about 205 million households.
It said middle-income groups, defined as households with an annual per capita income of $3,000 and comprising around 70 million households, maintain high refined sugar use in daily consumption and stable gur or khandsari usage. However, they are showing slow uptake of other sweeteners, with expected gradual growth in branded sugar and shifting consumer preferences by 2030.
ISMA said it prepared the report titled Sweetening the Future: A Study on Sugar Consumption in India based on in-depth interactions with more than 30 industry experts, including C-suite executives, procurement heads, ingredient advisors, R&D directors, group product managers, and category sales leads across segments.
The report was released by Food Minister Prahlad Joshi and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at the annual Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Conference last evening.
The report also said institutional consumption now dominates India’s sugar demand, comprising 60-65 per cent in the 2023-24 sugar season, up from 50-55 per cent in the 2018-19 season, with retail accounting for the balance 35-40 per cent.
Within institutional consumption, non-alcoholic beverages (35-40 per cent) and confectionery (15-18 per cent) are the largest segments, followed by bakery and biscuits, dairy and ice cream, HoReCa, pharma and nutraceuticals, and other processed foods.
“White sugar holds the largest share in sweetener usage (more than 85 per cent in retail; 95-97 per cent in institutional), with jaggery/khandsari (10-13 per cent retail, 1-2 per cent institutional) and other natural or artificial sweeteners making up the remainder,” the report said.
It said institutional sugar consumption is expected to maintain dominance, with retail consumption showing relatively flat growth amid health trends and diabetes awareness.
“Today, the average Indian consumes around 20 kg of sugar annually, which has plateaued at these levels and is lower than the global average of about 22 kg,” the ISMA report said.
It added that India’s sugar production is expected to grow from 34 million tonnes in the 2023-24 season to 35-37 million tonnes by 2029-30 in the base case, while in the optimistic case it could rise to 43-45 million tonnes by 2030.
“The sugar market by ex-mill value is expected to grow from Rs 1.2 trillion to Rs 1.4-1.6 trillion by the 2029-30 sugar season in the base case, and to Rs 2 trillion in the optimistic scenario,” the report added.