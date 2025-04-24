Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India may export up to 700K tonnes of sugar this season: Isma member

India may export up to 700K tonnes of sugar this season: Isma member

The world's second-biggest sugar producer set the 1 million ton export allowance in January because the government and industry believed there was a surplus for overseas markets

Sugar is heavily regulated by India's government. As well as setting the price for cane that mills must pay to growers, the government fixes the quantity mills can sell on the open market.

Reuters GENEVA
India is likely to export 600,000-700,000 metric tons of sugar in the season to the end of September despite the government allowing 1 million tons of exports, a member of the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Thursday. 
Since then, industry groups have lowered their output forecasts for the current year, raising concerns over potential supply shortages. 
Since then, industry groups have lowered their output forecasts for the current year, raising concerns over potential supply shortages. 
"We'll probably export 600-700kt (thousand metric tons) by the end of September," Kiran Wadhwana, ISMA member and Executive Director of International Trading Co, told the S&P Global sugar conference in Geneva. 
 
Sugar is heavily regulated by India's government. As well as setting the price for cane that mills must pay to growers, the government fixes the quantity mills can sell on the open market. 
 

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

