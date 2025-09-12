Friday, September 12, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India sees no major disruption at Foxconn despite Chinese staff pullback

India sees no major disruption at Foxconn despite Chinese staff pullback

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, asked hundreds of its engineers and technicians from mainland China to return home from its operations in India

Foxconn

Most of the iPhones Foxconn makes for Apple are assembled in China (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters TAIPEI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India does not expect significant disruption to Foxconn's operations in the country after the iPhone assembler ordered some employees from China to return home over the past few months, a top Indian government official said this week.

"Although some of the Chinese workers had to leave because they were asked to return, operations did not really suffer significantly," S. Krishnan, secretary of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, told reporters in Taipei, referring to Foxconn's India operations.

"Foxconn has been in their plant near Chennai for the last five years and a new plant is coming up near Bengaluru. So they were able to manage with some of the workers there, some people from Taiwan, and some people from the United States," Krishnan said late on Thursday during a visit to a trade show in Taiwan.

 

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, asked hundreds of its engineers and technicians from mainland China to return home from its operations in India, Bloomberg News reported in July.

Foxconn and its client Apple have been seeking to ramp up iPhone production in India to mitigate the impact of US President Donald Trump's threatened triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods, which are on hold as Beijing and Washington negotiate a trade deal.

Also Read

Google Pixel 10

Alphabet expands Google Pixel 10 production in India, plans global exports

steel, aluminium

Hindalco to build aluminium unit in Andhra as state expands iPhone ecosystem

Foxconn

India iPhone hub hit as Foxconn recalls 300 more Chinese engineers

Foxconn

Foxconn names Robert Wu as India head; V Lee moves to global role

Foxconn

Foxconn's Bengaluru unit commences operation with iPhone 17 production

Most of the iPhones Foxconn makes for Apple are assembled in China.

Krishnan said it was not clear why the employees from China were asked to return home.

Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Tensions between India and China escalated following a 2020 military clash along their disputed Himalayan border. In response, India imposed restrictions on Chinese investments, banned hundreds of popular Chinese apps and cut air passenger routes between the two countries.

Relations between China and India have gradually improved in recent months, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month during his first visit to China in seven years.

"Our understanding is that Foxconn stands committed to see through all the investments in India ... their expansion in India has been very significant," Krishnan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jobs

India's tech workforce becomes more discerning; prioritises well-being

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Centre to incentivise domestic production of rare earths: Kumaraswamy

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

GST cut to lift housing demand, boost festive season sales: Credai

TV

Television budgets fade, streaming holds firm, films steal spotlightpremium

semiconductor, chips

Why India should prioritise mature chips over costly cutting-edge dreams

Topics : Apple iPhone Foxconn iPhone China India manufacturing growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon