India's tech workforce becomes more discerning; prioritises well-being

India's tech workforce becomes more discerning; prioritises well-being

As India's tech workforce becomes more discerning, the report said, employers must go beyond competitive pay to offer flexibility, purpose, and growth opportunities

Jobs

Companies that embrace hybrid work, invest in AI readiness, and foster a culture of trust and transparency will not only attract top talent but also future-proof their organisations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most tech professionals are open to new opportunities, but they are increasingly selective about job roles that align with their values regarding purpose, career progression, and physical & emotional well-being, according to a report.

In its latest Talent Trends Spotlight on Technology Report, Michael Page said that India's tech professionals are among the most confident and selective globally, driving changes in hiring expectations.

As per the survey, which draws insights from nearly 5,000 tech professionals worldwide, including substantial data from the Indian market, 94 per cent of tech professionals are open to new opportunities, they are increasingly selective about job roles.

 

The survey suggested that 39 per cent of tech professionals express the desire to explore international opportunities as their top motivator for switching, followed by 31 per cent seeking better pay hikes and growth prospects.

Flexibility becomes non-negotiable for the tech talent in India. Around 26 per cent prioritise flexible working arrangements, and 45 per cent would consider leaving if asked to return to the office more frequently.

Further, while 23 per cent remain unsatisfied with their current salaries, 20 per cent actively seek robust training and development programmes, signalling a shift towards meaningful work and career growth.

As India's tech workforce becomes more discerning, the report said, employers must go beyond competitive pay to offer flexibility, purpose, and growth opportunities.

Companies that embrace hybrid work, invest in AI readiness, and foster a culture of trust and transparency will not only attract top talent but also future-proof their organisations in an increasingly competitive market, the report added.

"The good news is that employers have a real opportunity to reset the relationship. By building trust, offering true flexibility, and leading with transparency, organisations can attract the right talent and build happy, fulfilled teams," Ankit Agarwala, Managing Director - India at Michael Page, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

