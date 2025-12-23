Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Lower home loan rates improve affordability in 7 of 8 cities: Knight Frank

Lower home loan rates improve affordability in 7 of 8 cities: Knight Frank

Knight Frank's Affordability Index shows lower home loan rates improved affordability in seven of eight top cities in 2025, with Mumbai's EMI stress falling below 50 per cent

Lower home loan rates and rising incomes improved housing affordability across most top cities in 2025, supporting residential demand despite a marginal dip in sales.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Real estate developers expect improved housing affordability to support sales momentum across major Indian cities, aided by lower home loan rates following RBI repo rate cuts. According to Knight Frank India’s Affordability Index, affordability improved in seven of eight top cities in 2025, even as residential sales (for 9M 2025) dipped marginally year-on-year.
 
Which cities are most affordable and what changed for Mumbai and NCR? 
Ahmedabad remains the most affordable market, followed by Pune and Kolkata, while Mumbai saw a notable improvement, breaching the 50 per cent stress threshold for the first time. The National Capital Region (NCR) was the
