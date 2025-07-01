Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 07:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kolkata's Luxmi Group acquires majority stake in UK's Brew Tea Co.

Kolkata's Luxmi Group acquires majority stake in UK's Brew Tea Co.

Luxmi Group partners with Brew Tea Co. to strengthen sourcing and build a direct farm-to-cup model focused on whole-leaf, hand-rolled tea

Luxmi group

For Brew Tea Co., the focus on whole-leaf excellence using rolled leaves with “no dust or shortcuts” will continue to be the priority.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata-based Luxmi Group, which owns the iconic Makaibari estate in Darjeeling, has acquired a majority stake in UK-based Brew Tea Co., a speciality tea company focused on whole-leaf teas.
 
Founded in Manchester by Phil and Aideen Kirby, Brew Tea Co.’s subscription service—delivering 500g of loose leaf on a regular basis—now reaches nearly 10,000 homes across the UK.
 
The co-founders, Phil and Aideen Kirby, will retain a 20 per cent stake and continue to lead Brew Tea Co. as part of the partnership, a statement mentioned.
 
The partnership with Luxmi Group, which produces about 30 million kg across 25 estates in Assam, Darjeeling and Rwanda, will strengthen sourcing for Brew Tea Co.
   
In a statement, Aideen Kirby said, “We’ve always believed that if you start with great leaves and the right partners, you don’t need to interfere too much.”

“Sourcing directly from estates that share our values — with care for people, land, and craftsmanship — is what makes our tea taste as good as it does. This partnership allows us to strengthen those relationships at the source. What matters most to us is the experience in people’s kitchens every single day,” added Phil Kirby.
 
By joining forces, Luxmi and Brew Tea Co. aim to create a complete farm-to-cup model — offering full traceability, exceptional freshness, and a direct connection between garden and consumer.
 
Rudra Chatterjee, Managing Director, Luxmi Group, said, “As India celebrates its bicentennial of tea grown first in Assam, we are honoured to help bring the traditional craft that made Indian tea world-famous back into global focus.”
 
Over 80 per cent of India’s tea production is CTC (Crush-Tear-Curl) — which caters to the global demand for bagged, commoditised tea. But orthodox whole-leaf tea — hand-picked and carefully rolled — is the choice of tea connoisseurs across the world.
 
First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

