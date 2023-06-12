close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

As success eludes Bollywood, single-screen cinemas in Hindi belt struggle

Many single-screen theatres in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha are considering shutting down their businesses temporarily, and some are even planning to close their theatres permanently

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pathaan

Pathaan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Bollywood films find it difficult to attract audiences to the theatres, the single-screen cinemas located in the Hindi-speaking heartland of the country are looking particularly hopeless and may face closure, Mint reported.
The lack of successful films has left these single-screen cinemas without many options, and there has been no exciting release for them since Pathaan in January.

According to people who keep a watch on the industry, many single-screen theatres in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha are considering shutting down their businesses temporarily, and some are even planning to close their theatres permanently, the report said.
Single-screen cinemas are facing an acute shortage of capital and are unable to fund the purchase of essential items like 2K projectors which are necessary to showcase Hollywood films. These financial challenges limit their prospects of running their business successfully.

These theatres primarily operate in tier-3 and tier-4 towns and are among the lowest-performing properties in the Hindi region, the Mint report said.
So far, in 2023, Pathaan is the only film that has tasted success in revenue. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film collected over Rs 540 crore at the box office.

Also Read

Pathaan shows it might not yet be curtains for single-screen cinemas

A full house for cinema: 2022 box office to close at Rs 11,000 crore

2023: Box office set to cash in on Khans, southern giants, Hollywood

Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Cabinet to approve proposals for semiconductor units as govt modifies rules

With 994 mn tickets sold last year, Indian movie business is perking up

There's more trouble coming for regional US banks: Soros Fund CEO

Food shoppers more likely to choose lower price over health: Study

Air India, IndiGo add Leh and Srinagar flights to fill gap left by Go First


By withholding the release of several films, the film industry lost the opportunity to cash in the lucrative summer season in April and May, a time of summer vacations in several schools and colleges.
The films released during this time could not do well at the box office. The releases included films like Selfiee, Shehzada, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Their failure to attract audiences has added to the industry's challenges.

Director of Priti Cinema in Maharashtra's Parbani talked about the challenges faced by theatre owners; he was quoted in the report as saying, "Not many films are releasing, and those that are, haven't worked. Barring Pathaan no other film has given us reason to continue with business."
Topics : Bollywood Shahrukh Khan Indian Box Office Box office BS Web Reports Bollywood box office

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

realme Number Series: Redefining excellence in camera, design, and display

Realme
5 min read

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

Cyclone Biparjoy
3 min read

Patna administration asks to shut all academic institutions till June 18

schools, children
1 min read

Most Popular

Stellar show by banks, but will it continue?

Bank, Banking, PSBs
8 min read

In a first, Centre to review PLI scheme to sort out teething issues

PLI
3 min read

Pharmacists have finger on pulse of small towns as demand increases

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon