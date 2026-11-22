The pharma pricing body has recently used Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, which empowers the government to fix or revise prices in the public interest under exceptional circumstances.

This year, the clause has been invoked five times for interventions ranging from a 30 per cent trade margin cap on anti-cancer drugs to a one-time 50 per cent increase in the ceiling prices of cancer drugs cisplatin and carboplatin.

This marks an increase in the clause’s usage compared with the last two years. In 2024, the NPPA introduced a single Paragraph 19 intervention for an upward revision in the ceiling prices of 11 formulations, while price controls on orthopaedic knee implants were extended in 2025.

While pharma executives say the interventions reflect an attempt to balance affordability with availability, many have flagged the need for greater predictability, warning that repeated price controls could affect manufacturing viability and investment.

“More frequent use of an emergency provision requires greater clarity on when it can be invoked, how prices are determined and how long orders remain in force,” said Rishi Agrawal, chief executive officer and co-founder of TeamLease RegTech.

Anil Matai, director general of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents multinational drugmakers in India, added that sudden price reductions of 20 to 40 per cent could disrupt companies’ investments in brand building.

“If you invoke Paragraph 19 in every situation, why would anyone invest? There will be no predictability,” an executive with a multinational drug manufacturing company told Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

He added that confusion remains over what constitutes the extraordinary circumstances under which the NPPA can use Paragraph 19 to fix prices.

Industry executives also said repeated price interventions could affect manufacturing viability, quality investments and supply chains if they failed to account for rising input costs.

Agrawal called for review mechanisms to revisit prices when input costs change significantly, along with monitoring their impact on product availability, manufacturing quality and investments.

“The focus should be on ensuring reasonable margins across the supply chain, transparent billing and greater visibility into the final cost of treatment,” he said.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) did not respond to queries emailed by Business Standard until the time of going to print.

Hospital billing remains a gap in price regulation

The NPPA’s price control measures come amid the Supreme Court’s scrutiny of steep mark-ups between hospitals’ procurement costs and the prices charged to patients for medicines and medical devices.

The NPPA then invoked Paragraph 19 to cap trade margins on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs at 30 per cent of their maximum retail price (MRP), but the apex court noted that the move addressed only a limited part of the wider affordability problem.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta pressed the government to explain why patients continued to face steep mark-ups on commonly used medicines and medical devices.

Agrawal added that the existing framework also did not fully address hospital mark-ups, as price regulation did not necessarily cover procurement costs or margins charged to patients.

Experts say that hospitals could still procure medicines at significant discounts but bill patients at the printed MRP, creating a gap between procurement costs and the final price paid.