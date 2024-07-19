Business Standard
MeitY asks platforms to decide on age verification methods for children

The DPDP Act mandates platforms to obtain "verifiable consent" from a parent or legal guardian before processing personal data of users under the age of 18

This came as the earlier methods tried by MeitY, including Digilocker and Aadhaar-based verification, were not found to be effective in verifying the age of minors.

Ashutosh Mishra
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) officials met with representatives from big tech companies and social media platforms on Thursday to discuss issues related to verification of parent-child relationships under the age-gating requirements of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

MeitY has asked the platforms to come up with ways and technological solutions to verify the age of a child in accordance with the provisions of the DPDP Act, said multiple sources.
The IT Ministry does not want to prescribe methods for age verification; instead, it has put the onus on platforms to use the best technology available, said a source.

“The Ministry made it clear that the government does not want businesses to be impacted in any way, but the platforms have to figure out how they want to implement the age-gating requirement. The Ministry was very open to feedback,” a source told Business Standard.

This came as the earlier methods tried by MeitY, including Digilocker and Aadhaar-based verification, were not found to be effective in verifying the age of minors.

Age-gating, as a step to prevent children below 18 years from accessing various apps, is among the biggest concerns of regulators, big tech, and social media firms.

The DPDP Act mandates platforms to obtain “verifiable consent” from a parent or legal guardian before processing personal data of users under the age of 18. This provision was one of the most contentious issues during the public consultations on the bill last year.

Section 9 of the DPDP Act requires that before handling any personal data of a child or a person with a disability who has a legal guardian, the data fiduciary must first get clear and confirmed consent from the child's parent or the person's legal guardian.

Further, according to sub-clauses under Section 9, a data fiduciary shall not undertake such processing of personal data that is likely to cause any detrimental effect on the well-being of a child and shall not undertake tracking or behavioural monitoring of children or targeted advertising directed at children, according to the law.

