close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Members of 22 milk producer cos pledge to boost milk output: NDDB

Lakhs of dairy farming members of 22 milk producer companies on Thursday pledged to boost milk production for increasing India's share in the global output, NDDB Dairy Services said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
milk

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lakhs of dairy farming members of 22 milk producer companies on Thursday pledged to boost milk production for increasing India's share in the global output, NDDB Dairy Services said.

On the World Milk Day being celebrated on Thursday across various states, lakhs of dairy farmers and their families committed themselves towards making India the 'Dairy of the World', NDDB Dairy Services (NDS) said in a statement.

Out of 22 Milk Producer Companies (MPCs) supported by NDS, 15 have all-women members and all the producer directors on their boards too are women.

These 22 MPCs spread across 130 districts in 9 states, have 8.7 lakh members and 71 per cent of them are women.

Members of these 22 MPCs pledged to 'Make India Dairy of the World by increasing India's share to the total world production', provide quality milk and milk products to consumers by sourcing milk even from the remotest part of the country, and provide a competitive price to farmer members through a transparent process of milk collection and payments.

They also committed to increase milk productivity through breed improvement programmes and better animal management practices.

Also Read

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

World Milk Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Everything you need to Know

Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

We should achieve target of 330 MMT milk production by 2033-34: Amit Shah

Former MSME Secretary Bidyut Bihari Swain sworn in as UPSC member

Inter-ministerial meet for new industrial policy underway: DPIIT Secy

Online gaming emerging as a viable source of income in India, shows study

Coal India's production rises to a record high of 60 million tonnes in May

Streamline rapid disembarkation procedures for passenger safety: DGCA

Meenesh Shah, Chairman of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and its subsidiary NDS, said, "Our Prime Minister has envisioned that India should become the dairy for the world. We are part of this proud community of milk producers and are working on numerous initiatives for enhancing production and productivity in India towards making the dream of the Prime Minister a reality."

According to an official data, total milk production in the country during 2021-22 stood at 221.06 million tonnes.

Top five major milk producing states are Rajasthan (15.05 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (14.93 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (8.06 per cent), Gujarat (7.56 per cent), and Andhra Pradesh (6.97 per cent).

India is the world's largest milk producer contributing 24 per cent of global milk production in the year 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : milk production milk dairy

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wheat procurement breaches 26 MMT mark; surpasses last year's by 7.4 MMT

Statsguru: Why wheat production has been a cause of concern for India
2 min read

UP govt plans to develop Lucknow-State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR

UP govt plans to develop Lucknow-State Capital Region on lines of Delhi-NCR
2 min read

Online gaming emerging as a viable source of income in India, shows study

Online gaming
3 min read

WinZO concludes third round of ESOP liquidation for 25% of workforce

Funding, Start-up, Startup
2 min read

World's first 3D printed Hindu temple being built in Telangana by Apsuja

infrastructure, infra, real estate
2 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon