World Milk Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Everything you need to Know

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) established World Milk Day in 2001. It is observed annually on June 1st

Sonika Nitin Nimje
World Milk Day 2023

World Milk Day 2023

Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Every year, June 1 is marked as World Milk Day in recognition of the importance of milk as a universal food. The day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. This day is meant to give us a chance to spread the word about the dairy industry and support them in any way we can.
The Amul girl, Amul's mascot, raises a glass of milk in the World Milk Day 2023 doodle, "Milk de sab ko energy". Amul observes ‘World Milk Day’ because milk provides everyone with energy. World Milk Day is celebrated by Amul.

World Milk Day 2023: Date and Theme

World Milk Day, noticed consistently on 1st June, was made in the year 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) to promote the utilization and advantages of milk worldwide. 
World Milk Day 2023's theme is "Showcasing how dairy is reducing its environmental footprint, while also providing nutritious foods and livelihoods," according to worldmilkday.org.

World Milk Day 2023: History

World Milk Day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to honour the dairy industry and recognize milk's importance as a global food source. The existence of world milk day was observed by a number of nations around this time. 
At first, late May was considered as an expected date, but certain nations, for example, China, communicated concerns about having different festivals soon. As a result, most countries now celebrate World Milk Day on June 1; however, some countries hold their celebrations a week or two earlier or later than this particular date.

World Milk Day 2023: Importance

This day gives a chance to people globally to learn more about milk. The day's motive is to raise public awareness of the benefits of milk to communities and livelihoods as well as its place in a healthy diet. Over six billion people consume dairy products worldwide, and the FAO estimates that the dairy industry supports more than one billion livelihoods.

World Milk Day 2023: Celebration

This day will be celebrated by individuals and organizations worldwide on June 1, 2023. To emphasize the significance of milk production and consumption, numerous gatherings, activities, seminars, and workshops are held all over the world. Use the hashtags #WorldMilkDay and #EnjoyDairy on social media to join in the celebrations.

Worldmilkday.org also urges people, especially dairy farmers, to deliver brief recordings that feature sustainability exercises in their activity. Make movies and share them on social media to make people more aware of dairy farming practices and products.

World Milk Day 2023: Quotes

    • “Milk is the only beverage that can be considered a meal."- Joseph B. Wirthlin
    • “Milk is a wholesome food that strengthens the body and refreshes the soul."-Terri Guillemets
    • “Milk is nature’s most perfect food."- Dr Kareem Ali
    • “The milk of human kindness is cherished universally."- Lord Byron
    • “A glass of milk is a sip of sunshine."- Unknown. 

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

