Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Mfg GVA grew 11.9% in 2023-24, shows Annual Survey of Industries data

Mfg GVA grew 11.9% in 2023-24, shows Annual Survey of Industries data

The top ten industries accounted for 71 per cent of the manufacturing GVA in FY24, with a handful - basic metals, motor vehicles, chemicals, food products and pharmaceuticals - dominating

manufacturing sector

The faster output growth relative to input increases, aided the GVA’s 11.9 per cent rise to ₹24.58 trillion. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s manufacturing sector gross value added (GVA) rose 11.89 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24), up from 7.28 per cent in the previous year, marking the second highest uptick in five years, even as output growth slowed to 5.8 per cent from 21.5 per cent in FY23, according to the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24 released on Wednesday. 
The top ten industries accounted for 71 per cent of the manufacturing GVA in FY24, with a handful — basic metals, motor vehicles, chemicals, food products and pharmaceuticals — dominating. Basic metals accounted for the largest share of fixed capital (17.42 per cent) and output (14.5 per cent), and GVA (11.56 per cent). Food products contributed the highest share of factories (16 per cent) and employed the largest proportion of workers (11.06 per cent), with textiles and motor vehicles being significant employers too. 
 
Total estimated employment in the formal manufacturing sector touched nearly 19.59 million in FY24, up from 18.49 million in the previous year. The 1.1 million new jobs reflected a 5.92 per cent in FY24, slowing from 7.43 per cent in FY23 and 7 per cent in FY22. 
The average wages per worker rose 5.51 per cent in FY24 to touch ₹2,16,487, fractionally lower than the 5.55 per cent recorded in the previous year, but significantly below the nearly 10 per cent uptick in FY22. 
Output per worker reached ₹9.87 million, while net value added per worker grew to over ₹1.35 million. Additionally, output-input ratios and capital productivity indicators held steady, signaling efficiency improvements. 

Also Read

Indian Inc

India Inc's earnings pulse weakens after Q1: Top 5 EPS upgrades, downgradespremium

factory, manufacturing, exporters

US tariffs: Bracing for pain, exporters cling to trade deal hopespremium

share market stock market trading

Share of young investors rebounds in FY26 after a dip in previous years

initial public offering, IPO

IPO Street buzzes even as secondary market wobbles on trade concernspremium

auto components, auto sector

Auto part suppliers may take a detour from US market under two-tier tariff

Total input, which includes fuels, materials consumed, contract work, repairs, and other expenditures, rose 4.7 per cent to ₹128.68 trillion in FY24. Total output — the ex-factory value of products and by-products plus other receipts — expanded 5.8 per cent to ₹153.27 trillion, up 5.8 per cent.  
The faster output growth relative to input increases, aided the GVA’s 11.9 per cent rise to ₹24.58 trillion. 
With 15.2 per cent of manufacturing jobs, Tamil Nadu continued to lead the employment charts, followed closely by Gujarat (13.1 per cent), Maharashtra (13 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (8.3 per cent), and Karnataka (6.3 per cent), and these five states accounting for nearly 56 per cent of the sector’s workforce and about 55 per cent of manufacturing GVA. Maharashtra (16 per cent) topped the GVA chart, followed by Gujarat (14.2 per cent), Tamil Nadu (10.3 per cent), Karnataka (7.5 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (6.8 per cent). 
 
Fixed capital increased to Rs. 46.2 trillion, with invested capital up to Rs 68 trillion, rising 10.61 per cent and 10.72 per cent, respectively. Gross output per factory increased 2.58 per cent to Rs. 719.6 million from Rs. 701.5 million in 2022-23, while the net value added per unit climbed 8.34 per cent to Rs. 98.7 million per unit from Rs. 91.1 million in the previous year.  
 
The latest survey, covering 83,620 establishments with a live frame of over 2.6 lakh units, was conducted during October 2024 to June 2025, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.  
 
 

More From This Section

Himanshu Tyagi

Sentient cofounder calls for viable and decentralised open-source AI

Homes, Property, residential building

Senior living market to reach $8 billion by 2030, ASLI-JLL report shows

Patna Flood, Flood

Monsoon fury in North: Hospitality sector stares at revenue wipeout

iPhone, apple

Apple ramps up India production as peak festival season approachespremium

shipping, trade, shipping industry

India eyes investments of ₹10 trn into shipping sector at biennial meet

Topics : GVA growth India's GVA growth India's manufacturing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon