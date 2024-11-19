Migrating low-ticket transactions to UPI Lite to ease system pressure

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem is adopting a strategy to migrate low-ticket transactions to UPI Lite as financial institutions such as banks and the fintech industry continue to operate at full capacity.
This move comes as the industry seeks to contain technical declines and transaction failures on UPI.
These declines, which ranged from 8 to 10 per cent in 2016, have fallen to less than 0.7 per cent in 2024, Dilip Asbe, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), said.
“Over a period, there has been a lot of effort from the ecosystem, especially the banks, to scale up their infrastructure. As time passes, low-ticket transactions must be migrated to UPI Lite. This is the strategy that I think the overall ecosystem is looking at,” Asbe said at the 11th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave 2024.
His comments come as banks' servers and fintechs operate at full capacity to execute transactions during peak hours, despite associated costs, in the absence of a zero merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI payments.
At present, India has a base of over 400 million unique users who use UPI for real-time payments.
The UPI Lite feature enables low-value transactions without requiring a UPI PIN. These transactions are carried out without utilising a remitter bank’s core banking systems in real time, according to the NPCI.
In October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the UPI Lite wallet limits, raising the per-transaction cap from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 and the overall wallet limit from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.
Asbe explained that access to cheaper smartphones, a preference for offline digital transactions, and payments on feature phones powered by voice commands would enable the next set of unique users to use UPI for their payments.
“We must aspire that every Indian has a cheaper smartphone and an open ecosystem. I believe that in the next five to seven years, we can look at every Indian being digitally connected with financial services,” he added.
There were 16.58 billion UPI transactions worth Rs 23.5 trillion in October, data from the NPCI shows.