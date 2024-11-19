Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India's electronics sector threatened by 10 million skill shortage: Report

India's electronics sector threatened by 10 million skill shortage: Report

The electronics value chain is advancing rapidly, but bridging skill gaps is crucial to unlocking its full potential, a report has stated

placement jobs employment

The report identified several critical areas requiring specialised talent, including communication electronics, consumer electronics.

Nisha Anand Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian electronics industry, which aims to achieve $500 billion in output by 2030, faces a critical challenge: a widening skills gap that could hinder progress toward this goal, a report highlighted on Monday. According to TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the electronics sector is growing at an annual compounded rate of 25-30 per cent and has the potential to create 12 million direct and indirect jobs over the next few years.
 
“However, a pressing deficit of 10 million trained professionals underscores the urgent need to bridge this gap to sustain and amplify growth in the electronics sector,” the report titled ‘People, Supply Chain Innovation with ROI’ stated.
   
Bolstered by the Make in India and Digital India initiatives, the electronics value chain is making significant strides. However, its full potential can only be realised by harnessing dynamic talent and addressing skill gaps, particularly in emerging areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, said A. R. Ramesh, CEO, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

Which areas within electronics will require specialised talent?

The report identified several critical areas requiring specialised talent, including communication electronics, consumer electronics, aerospace and defence electronics, semiconductor process engineering, and robotics.
 
“The industry’s talent pool is expected to draw heavily from electrical and electronics engineering streams, with contributions from disciplines such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science (5 per cent), industrial training institutes (ITIs) (50 per cent), and general streams (up to 40 per cent),” the report noted.

Addressing skill gaps

The immediate challenges linked to skill development and employability call for a curriculum aligned with market demands. Programs such as Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programs (AEDP), envisioned under the new education policy, offer promising solutions by producing two million job-ready graduates annually.
 
The report also emphasised the need to reskill six million workers in the electronics sector, alongside targeted upskilling programs for four million new entrants by the financial year 2027-28 (FY28).

Also Read

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh ditches 2-child rule for polls, opens doors for big families

election

Maharashtra election 2024: Dates, parties and voting time details explained

Paytm

Paytm launches UPI International, enables cashless payments abroad

Kailash Gahlot, Kailash, Gahlot

'I mustered courage to quit, but many cannot': Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

30% of India's soil degraded, urgent action needed: Agri Minister Chouhan

Topics : BS Web Reports electronics policy electronics manufacturing sector Electronics Jobs in Manufacturing Employment in India Developing skills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon