Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mobile makers cumulatively invest Rs 8,282 cr under PLI scheme till June

He said that out of 32 companies approved under the scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing, seven are Greenfield companies and 25 are Brownfield companies

PLI, mobile manufacturing

The companies under the scheme had made a commitment to invest Rs 9,653 crore up to March 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mobile phone and specified components makers under the PLI scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing have cumulatively invested Rs 8,282 crore till June 2024, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada in a written reply to Lok Sabha said that a total of 32 companies were approved with committed investment of Rs 11,324 crore and a projected production target of Rs 10.7 lakh crore under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He said that out of 32 companies approved under the scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing, seven are Greenfield companies and 25 are Brownfield companies.
"Of the cumulative investment of INR 8,282 crore made under the scheme till June 30, 2024, the cumulative investment made by Greenfield companies is Rs 3,136 crore and the cumulative investment made by Brownfield companies is Rs 5,146 crore," Prasada said.
The companies under the scheme had made a commitment to invest Rs 9,653 crore up to March 2024.
Prasada said 27 companies approved under the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware comprise six Greenfield firms and 21 Brownfield companies.
"Out of cumulative investment of Rs 464.66 crore made in PLI Scheme for IT Hardware and PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware till June 30, 2024, the investment made by Brownfield companies is Rs 386.09 crore and Greenfield companies is Rs 78.57 crore," the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Budget 2024: FM cuts basic customs duty on mobile phones, chargers to 15%

Budget 2024: GTRI urges govt not to cut import duty on smartphone parts

1.2 bn phones in use, main priority to 4G network's scope in India: Scindia

India closing the gap in smartphone exports as China, Vietnam slows down

Shoplifting, employee theft: Indian retail firms see rise in shrinkage

Topics : Mobile phones mobile manufacturing PLI scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon