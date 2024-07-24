Trade body to nurture, promote women biz leaders in UP's MSME sector

A trade association in Uttar Pradesh is working to nurture and promote women business leaders in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector in the state.

Indian Industries Association (IIA), a trade body representing MSMEs, said it has been actively raising awareness and vocalising the achievements of women business leaders in different sectors of the industry. IIA said it is now identifying women entrepreneurs heading industrial units to bring them on-board.

IIA Women Entrepreneur Cell chairperson Anandi Agarwal told Business Standard that women entrepreneurs face challenges in participating in business events due to time constraints from managing both industry and households, which results in their low participation in the activities of industry bodies.

“We will identify and highlight women entrepreneurs, and provide a platform to celebrate their achievements, network, and serve as role models for empowerment,” she said.

IIA said it will launch women cells in different chapters. Similar verticals in Lucknow and Meerut are already operational.

Meanwhile, the UP government is working to empower the state’s MSME sector for job creation and to accelerate economic activities.

The state is encouraging MSMEs to on-board ecommerce and digital platforms for buying-selling of finished goods, raw materials to become globally competitive.

The e-commerce majors are also bullish on the state trading and industrial landscape for growth.

Abhishek Jain, product head, Local Shops, Amazon India, said UP is an important market for the company.

While Amazon has so far ‘digitised’ nearly 0.18 million sellers in the state on its platform, the company has collaborated with the state to promote its ‘One District One Product’ scheme that seeks to boost indigenous industries and boost startups.

Not only industry, the UP government is also empowering women in the agricultural sector.

Nearly 3,200 women self-help groups (SHGs) are active in the state’s sugarcane sector. They have so far produced 480 million cane seedlings for plantation.