Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Industry discussing trade measures against imports with govt: JSW Steel CEO

JSW Steel continues to look for coking coal assets overseas, including Australia, and Canada, Acharya said

Tata Steel is strengthening its new cold rolling milling (CRM) complex in Kalinganagar, Odisha, to serve domestic and world markets and maintain its leadership position in automotive steel, said a senior executive.

India's steel and trade ministries have been in talks over rising imports. (Tata Steel Kalinganagar facility)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian steel industry is in talks with the federal government for trade measures to combat rising imports particularly from China and Vietnam, JSW Steel Chief Executive Jayant Acharya told Reuters on Tuesday.
 
India turned net steel importer in the fiscal year that ended in March and the trend continues with its finished steel imports scaling a five-year high in April and May, according to provisional government data.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Indian steel industry is in discussion with the government.
 
I think there are measures which we would be requesting the government to take up," Acharya said, without elaborating on the possible measures being discussed.
 
India's steel and trade ministries have been in talks over rising imports, Reuters had reported last month.
 
Exports, coking coal

More From This Section

Coal India forays into critical mineral mining in Madhya Pradesh

Ripe for picking: Apple's India iPhone assembly decision bears fruit

Air travel demand normalises after Covid boom, customers back to basics

Around 8 million jobs created under the PMEGP, says MSME ministry

19.2 mn foreigners visited India in 2023, up from 1.05 mn in 2021: Govt

This year, JSW Steel expects its exports to be 10-15 per cent of total sales, Acharya said, adding that international markets were "muted" as of now, while demand in India was "extremely strong".
 
Separately, Acharya denied the company was in talks with Australian miner Whitehaven Coal for a stake in its Blackwater metallurgical coal mine.
 
Whitehaven in January said it was exploring a potential sell-down of about 20 per cent of Blackwater to global steel producers as strategic joint venture partners.
 
However, JSW Steel continues to look for coking coal assets overseas, including Australia, and Canada, Acharya said.
 
Acharya also said the company was open to importing coking coal from Mongolia but as of now there was "nothing on the radar".
He also opposed a proposal from the trade remedies body against capping imports of low ash metallurgical coke, a steelmaking fuel.
 
"Putting any kind of duties on materials which we don't internally have, doesn't make strategic sense," Acharya said.
Last month, Reuters reported that India's steel ministry also did not favour limits on imports of met coke, citing risks to domestic output.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vraj Iron and Steel's Rs 171 cr IPO subscribed 16.9 times on Day 2 of offer

Ahead of IPO, Vraj Iron and Steel pockets Rs 51 cr from anchor investors

India's plan for raw material curbs ignores Red Sea crisis: Arcelor-Nippon

Vraj Iron and Steel's IPO to open on Jun 26, eyes to raise Rs 171 cr

Jindal Stainless buys remaining 46% stake in Chromeni Steels for Rs 278 cr

Topics : iron and steel industry JSW steel JSW JSW Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon