MOIL manganese ore production grows 43% to 108,800 tonne in Apr-Nov

It had produced 7.58 LT manganese ore during the year-ago period, MOIL said in a statement

Manganese ore production (Photo: PIB)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
State-owned MOIL on Monday posted 43 per cent rise in manganese ore production at 10.88 lakh tonne (LT) during April-November 2023.
It had produced 7.58 LT manganese ore during the year-ago period, MOIL said in a statement.
Last month, the production was 1.62 LT, registering 35 per cent year-on-year growth over 1.20 LT in November 2022.
The cumulative sale was 9.45 LT, up 52 per cent from 6.23 LT in the first eight months of the previous fiscal.
In November 2023, the company reported sales of 1.01 LT as against 0.86 LT in the same month last year.
During April-November 2023, the company conducted an exploratory core drilling of 49,389 metres, 2.6 times higher than 18,899 metres in the same period last year.
MOIL, under Ministry of Steel, meets about 46 per cent of the total requirement of dioxide ore in the country. At present, the average annual production of manganese ore is around 1.3 million tonne.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

