Most professionals in India looking for new job in 2025: LinkedIn research

Most professionals in India looking for new job in 2025: LinkedIn research

Over one-fourth (27 per cent) of HR professionals spend between 3-5 hours a day reviewing applications and 55 per cent said that less than half the job applications they receive meet all the criteria

Jobs

According to LinkedIn, 49 per cent of job seekers are applying to more jobs than ever, but are hearing back less.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A significant percentage of professionals in India are looking for a new job this year, but the search is tougher than ever, according to new research from leading global professional network LinkedIn.

More than two-thirds (69 per cent) of Indian HR professionals feel it has become more challenging to find qualified talent for a role, signalling a necessary shift in the way professionals will need to apply for - and land a job in 2025.

According to LinkedIn, 49 per cent of job seekers are applying to more jobs than ever, but are hearing back less.

Hirers are also finding the process increasingly challenging. Over one-fourth (27 per cent) of HR professionals spend between 3-5 hours a day reviewing applications and 55 per cent said that less than half the job applications they receive meet all the criteria, LinkedIn added.

 

"The job market is tough, but it's a reminder for Indians to take a more thoughtful approach to their job search," Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor for LinkedIn India said, adding that "being more strategic and deliberate can reward you with new opportunities and meaningful career growth even in a challenging job market."  This research was conducted by Censuswide between November 27 and December 16, 2024, among 22,010 respondents, and among 8,035 global HR professionals between November 28 to December 18, 2024.

Markets included the UK, the US, France, Germany, India, Spain, Brazil, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Australia, Indonesia, and Italy.

Three out of 5 (60 per cent) professionals in India say they're open to a role in a new industry or area, and 39 per cent plan to learn new skills this year to open up opportunities.

Moreover, AI will continue to drive up the value of skills as it becomes relevant to every job in the future and woven into most tasks, according to LinkedIn's just-released Work Change report.

LinkedIn's India Jobs on the Rise report gives insights on the fastest-growing jobs over the past three years. Almost two-thirds of this year's Jobs on the rise roles are new to the India list and half of these roles didn't exist 25 years ago.

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Robotics Technician, and Closing Manager are the top three fastest-growing jobs in India.

This year's ranking also highlighted an uptick in roles for security-focused engineering, travel and in-person service sector roles, as business-as-usual returns in many parts of India following pandemic shifts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jobs in India Jobs in Manufacturing Jobs India

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

