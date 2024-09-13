47% Gen Z professionals prioritise work-life balance in job search: Report

Forty-seven per cent Gen Z professionals plan to leave their jobs within two years, while as many prioritise work-life balance when evaluating potential employers, according to a survey. The report, titled "Gen Z at workplace", is based on a survey of over 5,350 Gen Z and 500 HR professionals, conducted by Unstop -- a talent engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The report highlighted a significant concern among Gen Z professionals, with 51 per cent expressing fear of job loss at present. This anxiety extends to their career prospects, as 40 per cent worry about securing positions in their preferred fields upon entering the job market.

"Despite these reservations, Gen Z demonstrates a clear set of priorities when it comes to their careers. 77 per cent of the respondents prioritise the role or brand over commercials, with 43 per cent specifically seeking hands-on experience and growth opportunities. This focus on professional development is further emphasised by the fact that 72 per cent of Gen Zs consider job satisfaction more important than salary," the report said.

The study also revealed a disconnect between Gen Z's motivations and HR perceptions.

"While 78 per cent of Gen Zs switch jobs for career growth, 71 per cent of HR professionals assume it is primarily for better pay. In reality, only 25 per cent of Gen Zs prioritise money as their main motivation while switching jobs.

"Work-life balance is one of the crucial factors to consider in any job for Gen Zs, with 47 per cent of them citing this as a key element when evaluating potential employers. Their ideal workday involves completing routine tasks efficiently, leaving room for skill-building and productivity without feeling overwhelmed," it said.

The report underscored Gen Z's ambition and desire for growth. Their top priority is a solid career path with room for promotions, accompanied by a vibrant, supportive culture.

"While 44 per cent of recruiters believe Gen Z values company culture more than career progression, the reality is more nuanced. Gen Z seeks a balance of both, with a strong emphasis on opportunities for personal and professional development," it said.

The report also delved into other aspects, such as Gen Z's top reasons for switching jobs, top concerns while entering the job market, their expectations with respect to mental health, and their varied working style that shifts from the one-size-fits-all approach.

"For the youngest generation in the workforce, work isn't just a place you go to every day to get your account credited regularly. It has to fit into several key aspects of your life seamlessly," Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop, said.

"They (Gen Z) are reminding us that work should be a part of life, and not the other way around... It's a call to action for employers and recruiters. Those employers who adapt to these fast-changing expectations will be preferred by the new generation of employees," he added.