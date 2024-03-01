Mumbai plans to build Rs 4,120 crore treatment plant amid water woes

India’s financial hub Mumbai will build a new Rs 4,120 crore (about $500 million) treatment plant as the city grapples with solutions for its recurring water shortages.







The water treatment plant will be one of the largest in the world in terms of capacity, the company said. The facility will be set up at the municipal body’s Bhandup complex, which supplies drinking water to city through some existing treatment plants. Welspun said it has partnered with Veolia, the Paris-based environmental-services behemoth, as its technology provider for the upcoming plant. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the body managing the city’s civic affairs, awarded a contract to build and operate the water treatment plant with capacity to process 2,000 million liters daily to Welspun Enterprises. The project will be ready within four years and the company will also operate and maintain it for 15 years thereafter, Welspun said in a statement.

Most of India’s big cities face water shortage and resort to supply cuts, especially during the summer months. This year, Mumbai announced a 15% cut in water supplies until March 5, after one of its pumping station was damaged in a fire. Last year, the city saw acute water shortage after a drop in reservoir levels, according to reports.