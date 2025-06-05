Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / NCLT asks SpiceJet lessors to submit valid Power of Attorney by July 3

NCLT asks SpiceJet lessors to submit valid Power of Attorney by July 3

Tribunal defers hearing after SpiceJet flags expired authorisation; lessors directed to file valid Power of Attorney to proceed with insolvency petition

Spicejet

SpiceJet, which has been in operation for 19 years, is dealing with several financial and legal issues. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed three aircraft lessors of low-cost airline SpiceJet to provide a valid Power of Attorney that is currently in effect.
 
The direction came during a hearing on petitions filed by AWAS 36698 Ireland, AWAS 36694 Ireland, and AWAS 36695 Ireland—the three leasing firms that moved the tribunal seeking insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet over a default of ₹77 crore in April 2024.
 
The tribunal began hearing the case on June 2. During the proceedings, it was highlighted that the person representing the lessors had a Power of Attorney valid only until February 11, 2025. 
 
“The counsel appearing for SpiceJet drew its attention to the Power of Attorney given to the persons who have filed this petition was valid only up to February 11, 2025,” NCLT noted.
 
SpiceJet’s legal team argued that no updated or renewed Power of Attorney had been submitted since then.

“In order to continue the proceeding by the person who has initiated this petition, there must be a valid Power of Attorney existing at present point of time,” the NCLT said in its order. 
 
Lessors granted time to comply 
In response, the lessors’ counsel requested additional time to submit the updated authorisation documents.
 
“In view of this, list the matter on July 3, 2025,” the NCLT said, allowing time for compliance.
 
SpiceJet, which has been in operation for 19 years, is dealing with several financial and legal issues. The airline has already faced multiple insolvency petitions filed by various creditors, including Willis Lease, Aircastle Ireland Ltd, Wilmington, and Celestial Aviation, at both the NCLT and the appellate tribunal NCLAT.

Topics : NCLT National Company Law Tribunal SpiceJet Aircraft carrier NCLAT

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

