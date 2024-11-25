Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Need to link cooperative movement with circular economy, says PM Modi

Need to link cooperative movement with circular economy, says PM Modi

Addressing the ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam here, Modi said that for India, cooperatives are the basis of culture and a way of life

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi said India believes that co-operativeness can provide new energy to global cooperation. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the need to link cooperative movement to circular economy and promote international collaboration in the sector.

Addressing the ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam here, Modi said that for India, cooperatives are the basis of culture and a way of life.

He further said India sees a huge role for cooperatives in its future growth and in the last 10 years the country has worked to transform the entire ecosystem related to cooperatives.

"Our effort is to make cooperative societies multipurpose," he said, adding that with the objective in mind, the government of India created a separate cooperative ministry.

 

Modi said cooperatives are also playing a key role in the housing sector as well as in the banking segment.

There are about 2 lakh housing cooperative societies in the country.

More From This Section

Labour Law

Five states not ready with draft rules on 3 labour codes: Labour minister

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

India strengthens GenAI startup market, funding up over threefold: Nasscom

Premium5G technology

India may become global leader in 5G fixed wireless access market by 2027

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

FMCG distributors flag deep discounts by quick commerce companies

PremiumDiamond

CCPA seeks to polish diamond framework; invites stakeholder views for norms

He said the government has strengthened the cooperative banking sector and reformed it.

"India is among the fastest growing economies in the world. Our aim is to achieve high GDP growth and take the benefits to the poor. It is necessary for the world to see growth from a human-centric angle," he said.

Stressing that there is a big opportunity for cooperatives in the world, Modi said there is a need to make cooperatives as flag bearers for integrity and mutual respect in the world.

"For this, we need to innovate our policies and strategize. To make cooperative climate resilient, we need to link it to the circular economy. We need to discuss ways to encourage startups in the cooperative sector," he added.

Presently, about Rs 12 lakh crore are deposited in cooperative banks.

The Prime Minister also informed the gathering that his government is committed to further strengthening the cooperative movement, and about 2 lakh additional multi-purpose cooperative societies are being set up in villages.

He also lauded the role being played by women in furthering the cooperative movement, saying about 60 per cent of the members are women.

Modi said India believes that co-operativeness can provide new energy to global cooperation and can help countries, particularly in the Global South, achieve the kind of growth they need.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: India sees big role of cooperatives in future growth, says PM Modi

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

BJP Maha win, global cues. Reasons Sensex rallied 1,300pts intraday Monday

Modi, Narendra Modi

Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi slams Oppn

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session update: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Nov 27

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

It's PM Modi's govt that can take country forward, says Chirag Paswan

Topics : Narendra Modi India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon