NHA, Irdai hold workshop to fuse insurance cos to Ayushman Bharat platform

The National Health Authority and insurance regulator IRDAI jointly organised a workshop to facilitate the completion of the integration process of insurance companies on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission platform.

The workshop also assisted firms with adoption of health claims exchange specifications and e-claim standards and Third Party Administrators (TPAs).

The workshop, organised from August 10-12 in the national capital, saw the participation of over 150 professionals representing 29 insurance companies and 16 TPAs, according to a statement by NHA.

In June, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) issued a circular advising all insurance companies to start compiling the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number of all people seeking insurance cover and obtain their consent for sharing medical records with insurers/TPAs through ABHA.

Irdai had also issued a circular advising insurers and providers to come on board the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX).

The NHCX will serve as a gateway for exchanging claims-related information among stakeholders in the healthcare and health insurance ecosystem, including insurers, TPAs, claimants, beneficiaries, and healthcare providers, the statement said.

Also Read Govt to launch Ayushman Bhav to achieve 100% coverage of health schemes UP gives financial approval for Ayushman Bharat- PM Jan Arogya Yojana Need to achieve 100% coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme: Mandaviya IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Prepare Ayushman Bharat cards for those eligible on priority: Adityanath Independence Day sales: E-tailers are all smiles after 23% surge in orders Yogi govt set to build India's largest IT hub in Lucknow; details here Delicensing 6 Ghz band to hamper 5G, 6G roll out in India, incur loss: COAI Need entire 6 GHz band for deploying 5G: Telecom group writes to DoT Air passenger traffic volume in July surges 25% to 12.1 mn: DGCA data

"This accelerator workshop was a first-of-its-kind initiative for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission adoption in the insurance sector. The large number of entities who got successfully integrated demonstrate the power of collaborative working to achieve a larger goal," NHA said.