NHA, Irdai hold workshop to fuse insurance cos to Ayushman Bharat platform

The workshop also assisted firms with adoption of health claims exchange specifications and e-claim standards and Third Party Administrators (TPAs)

Insurance sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
The National Health Authority and insurance regulator IRDAI jointly organised a workshop to facilitate the completion of the integration process of insurance companies on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission platform.
The workshop also assisted firms with adoption of health claims exchange specifications and e-claim standards and Third Party Administrators (TPAs).
The workshop, organised from August 10-12 in the national capital, saw the participation of over 150 professionals representing 29 insurance companies and 16 TPAs, according to a statement by NHA.
In June, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) issued a circular advising all insurance companies to start compiling the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number of all people seeking insurance cover and obtain their consent for sharing medical records with insurers/TPAs through ABHA.
Irdai had also issued a circular advising insurers and providers to come on board the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX).
The NHCX will serve as a gateway for exchanging claims-related information among stakeholders in the healthcare and health insurance ecosystem, including insurers, TPAs, claimants, beneficiaries, and healthcare providers, the statement said.

"This accelerator workshop was a first-of-its-kind initiative for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission adoption in the insurance sector. The large number of entities who got successfully integrated demonstrate the power of collaborative working to achieve a larger goal," NHA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IRDAI Ayushman Bharat Insurance firms

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

